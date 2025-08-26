The One Travel Upgrade Rick Steves Says Environmentally-Conscious Travelers Should Always Decline

Reducing your carbon footprint while traveling can have a huge impact on the world and your own sense of well-being. Tourism accounts for 8% of the world's carbon output, according to data from Sustainable Travel International. Almost half of these greenhouse gas emissions are generated by transport, such as planes and vehicles. Many travelers and destinations are recognizing the environmental impacts of tourism, which is why one of Europe's most popular cities is generously rewarding eco-friendly tourists. It's also why travel expert Rick Steves recommends rejecting one specific free upgrade when renting a car.

According to Steves, eco-conscious travelers shouldn't rent an unnecessarily large car, even when that bigger vehicle is posed as an upgrade. "If you rent a car, rent the most fuel-efficient option, and decline any free 'upgrade' to a model that's bigger than you need," Steves says in his blog about environmentally friendly travel. SUVs typically emit over 10 pounds more CO2e per passenger mile than small cars, so accepting an upgrade when you don't need the extra space will result in you leaving a larger carbon footprint. Avoiding an SUV or other fuel-inefficient cars may not be possible for all travelers, especially families. But if you can manage your road trip in a smaller car, it's much better for the environment.

These days, many rental companies promote their fuel-efficient options, such as Hertz' Green Traveler Collection or Enterprise's Economy Rental options. These vehicle groups often include electric and hybrid options along with fuel-friendly gasoline cars. Choosing an EV, hybrid, or compact gasoline car can reduce your fuel usage and release fewer greenhouse gases while you travel. Unfortunately, people often forget about this when presented with a free upgrade to something bigger and "better." But turning down an upgrade isn't the only way to travel more sustainably.