The One Travel Upgrade Rick Steves Says Environmentally-Conscious Travelers Should Always Decline
Reducing your carbon footprint while traveling can have a huge impact on the world and your own sense of well-being. Tourism accounts for 8% of the world's carbon output, according to data from Sustainable Travel International. Almost half of these greenhouse gas emissions are generated by transport, such as planes and vehicles. Many travelers and destinations are recognizing the environmental impacts of tourism, which is why one of Europe's most popular cities is generously rewarding eco-friendly tourists. It's also why travel expert Rick Steves recommends rejecting one specific free upgrade when renting a car.
According to Steves, eco-conscious travelers shouldn't rent an unnecessarily large car, even when that bigger vehicle is posed as an upgrade. "If you rent a car, rent the most fuel-efficient option, and decline any free 'upgrade' to a model that's bigger than you need," Steves says in his blog about environmentally friendly travel. SUVs typically emit over 10 pounds more CO2e per passenger mile than small cars, so accepting an upgrade when you don't need the extra space will result in you leaving a larger carbon footprint. Avoiding an SUV or other fuel-inefficient cars may not be possible for all travelers, especially families. But if you can manage your road trip in a smaller car, it's much better for the environment.
These days, many rental companies promote their fuel-efficient options, such as Hertz' Green Traveler Collection or Enterprise's Economy Rental options. These vehicle groups often include electric and hybrid options along with fuel-friendly gasoline cars. Choosing an EV, hybrid, or compact gasoline car can reduce your fuel usage and release fewer greenhouse gases while you travel. Unfortunately, people often forget about this when presented with a free upgrade to something bigger and "better." But turning down an upgrade isn't the only way to travel more sustainably.
Other ways to lower emissions with rental cars
You can also adjust your driving style to maximize fuel efficiency in your vehicle. Accelerating and decelerating smoothly, using cruise control on highways, and keeping your tires adequately inflated are all great ways to drive more economically. You may also want to adopt Rick Steve's simple packing mindset to keeping light because excess weight in your rental car can drive up those emissions (pardon the pun). Packing smarter, not heavier, may also help you rent a smaller car than you first thought possible.
If you're traveling in a large group, take a moment before renting an extra car to consider whether you really need it. Sharing one car instead of renting two will not only reduce emissions but also save you money that can instead be spent on accommodations and experiences. One final tip is to use a navigation system that provides real-time updates on the fastest route or eco-routing. Who doesn't love cutting 10 minutes off their travel time? Some people might argue that they shouldn't do all this work when rental car companies aren't cutting their footprints. Fortunately, you can easily find eco-conscious companies these days, such as Cargreen.
Another option is to ditch the rental car entirely. "In cities, enjoy the thrill of getting around by bike if you can, and take advantage of Europe's fantastic public transportation ... Before taking a bus tour, look into a bike or walking tour instead," recommends Steves. He has yet another sustainable tip: "When possible, travel by train — rail travel is very energy efficient." Train travel is more eco-friendly, contributing a fraction of the CO2e produced by cars. The Eurail alone covers 33 countries in Europe! Rick Steves also insists this train ride through glaciers and lakes is one of Switzerland's best.