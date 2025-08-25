This Tiny, Cramped Canadian Airport Was Ranked As 'The Worst Place To Fly Out Of'

New Brunswick, Canada is a delightful area. Maybe you're visiting Grand Manan Island as a cheaper alternative to the crowds in Maine and enjoying the coastal hiking. Perhaps you're there in Shediac, aka the "Lobster Capital of the World," to feast on seafood (or take a picture with their famous giant lobster). Whatever you're there for, you may be flying into and out of the tiny Saint John Airport. It's not to be mistaken for Saint John's International Airport, which is in Newfoundland, over 800 miles and a ferry ride away, as this airport only hosts Air Canada, Flair, Pascal, and Porter. In fact, a 2024 report from CasinoHunters.com (via National Post) listed Saint John as the worst airport in Canada to fly out of, with few food options and no lounge. One reviewer on Yelp said of Saint John, "It's okay. YSJ is a cute little airport, but it has very few options for shopping and food. It's not like someone's going to have a three-hour layover there or something, but overall I find it okay." Another mentioned the tiny terminal.

However, others called it "cozy," and "The most adorably tiny airport in the world." One reviewer said, "Very small and easy to get in and out of airport is actually really nice for a change!" While you may not have a lot of amenities, restaurants, and shops, you aren't going to be fighting crowds at the security checkpoint. The report based its scores on six factors, including the number of outbound direct flight destinations, lounges, dining facilities, on-site rental car companies, hotels in a 2-mile radius, and operating airlines.