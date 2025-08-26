Montana's Smallest State Park Is In A Mountain Ghost Town With Scenic Trails And Roaming Wildlife
Montana may be famous for its incredible open landscapes, interesting wildlife, and dramatically rugged mountains, but it also holds a far spookier best-kept secret: its ghost towns. These 19th-century mining towns were part of a bygone era where pioneers would dream of striking it rich by discovering gold, silver, and copper. Many of these towns were eventually abandoned when the mines dried up, slowly succumbing to the passage of time and the elements. This includes Montana's best-preserved ghost town, Bannack, which contains many historical buildings. Another lesser-known gem of a ghost town also happens to be Montana's smallest state park, covering less than 1 acre of land. Elkhorn State Park is a 30-minute drive from the town of Boulder, Montana, and is tucked away among more modern residential buildings and cabins in the area.
Located in the Elkhorn Mountains at an elevation of nearly 6,500 feet, the area was once a thriving silver mining town. It was founded in 1872 and became a popular settlement for families and for young men seeking their fortune. At its peak, Elkhorn had 2,500 residents, and the town boasted a church, school, hotel, and saloon. However, at the turn of the 20th century, the value of silver tumbled, and tragedy struck the community when an epidemic of diphtheria killed many of the town's beloved children. Elkhorn persevered for several more decades, but was then largely abandoned by the 1970s, leaving behind just a few historical relics. Today, visitors can explore what remains of this old Montana town, as well as discover some beautiful nearby hiking trails.
What is there to see at Elkhorn State Park?
Today, only two well-preserved historic buildings remain within the confines of Elkhorn State Park. The first is Fraternity Hall, once a hub of social activity where members of the community would come to eat, dance, enjoy vaudeville performances, and even watch prize-fighting matches. The second structure is more mysterious. Named Gillian Hall, the building appears to have a room for dancing on the second floor, and may have been a saloon, or possibly a store. The structures stand side by side and provide a glimpse into Montana's frontier past.
Visitors can enjoy the short 0.3-mile loop trail around the park, which also contains several signs to explain the history of the buildings and town. The park is located on private property, so be mindful of respecting the land. If you want to take on a more challenging hike, just around the corner is the trailhead of an 8-mile out-and-back hike called the Elkhorn and Crow Peak Trail. With almost 3,000 feet of elevation gain and some rocky terrain, this is an option for experienced hikers. Depending on the season, you may also spot majestic elk traversing the landscape. If you visit in the spring, Montana is renowned for its spectacular blooming wildflower season, particularly at higher altitudes.
For anyone traveling here from out of state, the closest major airport is located in Helena, Montana, a town that has earned the niche accolade of having some of America's cleanest and most accessible public bathrooms. To access Elkhorn State Park, you will need to drive down an 11-mile-long dirt road, so a high-clearance vehicle would be preferable if you're renting a car. The park is open year-round, and the entrance fee for non-residents is $8 per vehicle (as of the time of publication).