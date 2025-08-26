Montana's Smallest State Park Is In A Mountain Ghost Town With Scenic Trails And Roaming Wildlife

Today, only two well-preserved historic buildings remain within the confines of Elkhorn State Park. The first is Fraternity Hall, once a hub of social activity where members of the community would come to eat, dance, enjoy vaudeville performances, and even watch prize-fighting matches. The second structure is more mysterious. Named Gillian Hall, the building appears to have a room for dancing on the second floor, and may have been a saloon, or possibly a store. The structures stand side by side and provide a glimpse into Montana's frontier past.

Visitors can enjoy the short 0.3-mile loop trail around the park, which also contains several signs to explain the history of the buildings and town. The park is located on private property, so be mindful of respecting the land. If you want to take on a more challenging hike, just around the corner is the trailhead of an 8-mile out-and-back hike called the Elkhorn and Crow Peak Trail. With almost 3,000 feet of elevation gain and some rocky terrain, this is an option for experienced hikers. Depending on the season, you may also spot majestic elk traversing the landscape. If you visit in the spring, Montana is renowned for its spectacular blooming wildflower season, particularly at higher altitudes.

For anyone traveling here from out of state, the closest major airport is located in Helena, Montana, a town that has earned the niche accolade of having some of America's cleanest and most accessible public bathrooms. To access Elkhorn State Park, you will need to drive down an 11-mile-long dirt road, so a high-clearance vehicle would be preferable if you're renting a car. The park is open year-round, and the entrance fee for non-residents is $8 per vehicle (as of the time of publication).