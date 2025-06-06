Montana's Wildflower Season Lasts Longer Than You Think And It Only Gets Better With Altitude

There are a whole host of mesmerizing places to see flowers in bloom around the world, and Montana should surely make the list. Thanks to the wide variety of terrain, numerous flower species bloom all over the state, usually beginning in early May when the snow has melted (or at least receded) and the sun is beginning to warm the earth. Depending on the elevation and location, some landscapes will see blooms until September.

In May, look for flowers like the glacier lily, a yellow specimen that signals the arrival of spring, as it tends to grow in the path of the melting snow. In mid-May, the arrowleaf balsamroot, a large yellow sunflower-like bloom, appears throughout the state in wide-open fields and forests. Montana's hearty state flower, the delicate pink bitterroot (so-named because of its edible and bitter-tasting roots), also blooms in May. Look for these pretty flowers in the foothills near cities like Bozeman, Missoula, or the appropriately named Bitterroot Valley.

Starting in June, hike up to recent fire zones in the Rockies to spot fireweed. Fireweed, a tall, boldly violet wildflower, is often the first flower to grow in devastated areas (which explains the name). Also in June (although they're known to bloom through August), you may spot the bright red indian paintbrush, especially prolific in southwest Montana. In July and August, head to Glacier National Park to see the impressive white beargrass flowers, which can reach up to 8 feet tall. While you'll see beargrass every year, super blooms do occur every five to 10 years, under ideal conditions. Finally, in September, hiking up to cooler elevations will give glimpses of the (literal) late bloomers, such as certain species of fireweed and alpine forget-me-nots.