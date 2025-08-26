Just Outside Of Chattanooga Is A Tucked-Away Tennessee Mountain Town Home To A Gorgeous Hidden Waterfall

Near the southeastern border of Tennessee lies the stunning riverside town of Chattanooga — crowned North America's first National Park City in April 2025. Over the years, Chattanooga has made a name for itself for its outdoor recreation scene and rich history. But it isn't the only town in the area known for stunning views. Just over 6 miles away lies the small but beautiful mountain town of Lookout Mountain, located on the hillside along the Tennessee-Georgia border.

Lookout Mountain is a small town in Tennessee, sustaining a population of around 2,000 people. Despite its small size, Lookout Mountain has several incredible attractions just a few minutes away, from the incredible underground hidden waterfall of Ruby Falls to the Incline Railway, known as America's most amazing mile. It's also fairly simple to get to. Several airline carriers have flights from major national airports to Chattanooga, and Lookout Mountain is only a 35-minute drive from there. You can even take the Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) Route 15 shuttle from Chattanooga to the Lookout Mountain Incline Railway.

Over 240 million years ago, a collision of tectonic plates created the magnificent limestone mountain ridge known as Lookout Mountain, spanning three states from Alabama, through Georgia, into Tennessee. These limestone mountains have become the key to Lookout Mountain town's tourism, with stunning mountain views, and in one spot, a view of seven states at once. Ruby Falls, in particular, is one of the highlights of any trip to Lookout Mountain, as the tallest underground waterfall open to the public in the United States.