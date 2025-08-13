10 Best Places For Apple Picking In The Midwest, According To Visitors

Every fall, families flock to one simple outdoor attraction that keeps everyone of all ages entertained — apple picking. Apples have been a keystone of the American diet for hundreds of years, ever since the Pilgrim era, and orchards started popping up in the 20th century as a way to bring in buyers again after the hardships of World War II. Even in the age of tablets and artificial intelligence, the simple pleasure of picking your own basket of apples right from the tree remains as fun as always. While you can find apple orchards all over the United States, the Midwest is one of the best parts of the country for this wholesome activity. This region is made up of 12 different states, from Indiana all the way to South Dakota and Kansas. It doesn't get much more American than the Midwest.

While there is great apple picking on the East Coast and plenty to enjoy out West, the central Midwestern states provide the ultimate conditions to produce a bounty of different apples, each as juicy and crisp as the last. A broad range of apples grow naturally across this territory, from the classic Red Delish to more exotic Ozark Gold apples. In an effort to discover and celebrate the best orchards in the Midwest, we turned to the genuine, unfiltered opinions of former visitors on review platforms like Yelp, Google Reviews, Reddit, and Facebook. Their candid experiences (combined with research into each farm's offerings) led us to create this final round-up of the very best places to go apple picking in the Midwest this fall.