10 Best Places For Apple Picking In The Midwest, According To Visitors
Every fall, families flock to one simple outdoor attraction that keeps everyone of all ages entertained — apple picking. Apples have been a keystone of the American diet for hundreds of years, ever since the Pilgrim era, and orchards started popping up in the 20th century as a way to bring in buyers again after the hardships of World War II. Even in the age of tablets and artificial intelligence, the simple pleasure of picking your own basket of apples right from the tree remains as fun as always. While you can find apple orchards all over the United States, the Midwest is one of the best parts of the country for this wholesome activity. This region is made up of 12 different states, from Indiana all the way to South Dakota and Kansas. It doesn't get much more American than the Midwest.
While there is great apple picking on the East Coast and plenty to enjoy out West, the central Midwestern states provide the ultimate conditions to produce a bounty of different apples, each as juicy and crisp as the last. A broad range of apples grow naturally across this territory, from the classic Red Delish to more exotic Ozark Gold apples. In an effort to discover and celebrate the best orchards in the Midwest, we turned to the genuine, unfiltered opinions of former visitors on review platforms like Yelp, Google Reviews, Reddit, and Facebook. Their candid experiences (combined with research into each farm's offerings) led us to create this final round-up of the very best places to go apple picking in the Midwest this fall.
Apple Holler (Sturtevant, WI)
This Wisconsin apple orchard is loved by way more than just our team. In fact, it was once chosen as one of the 10 best apple orchards in the United States by the readers of USA Today. It's just as adored by former visitors, with one person in r/AskChicago illuminating, "Apple Holler has been our go to. It's great if you have little kids." Open from May all the way through November, Apple Holler has tons of attractions around the 78-acre farm to keep your kids busy.
Of course, the main attraction is getting to choose all your own fresh apples from the tree, but they also grow peaches and pears (depending on the time of year). There are intricate corn mazes and tractors that visitors can ride, along with a bunch of cute spots for family photo-ops, a goat-feeding station, and a full play area with stuff like structures for little ones to crawl on, Skee-Ball, and an assortment of play houses. Once you're done participating in every last activity Apple Holler has to offer, consider taking a drive through Wisconsin to appreciate the fall foliage, undoubtedly the perfect way to cap off the day.
Garwood Orchards (La Porte, IN)
For almost 200 years, this top-notch farm in La Porte, Indiana, has been providing locals and visitors with the opportunity to pick their own fruits. There is a wealth of history to be enjoyed at Garwood Orchards, but this place takes it a step beyond just having apple trees. Garwood also offers the chance to pick a variety of fruits throughout the year, depending on when you're visiting. Apples are king, but there are plenty of other bites waiting to be devoured.
In July, you'll be able to find blackberries, raspberries, sweet and tart cherries, Japanese sweet plums, and peaches. When the weather cools down a couple of months later in September, you can grab a bounty of apples, peppers, eggplant, tomatoes, or even a pumpkin to carve for Halloween. When it comes to the choice of apples, this place is absolutely stacked. Garwood Orchards grows 25 unique types of apples throughout the fall season, including pink ladies, gold crisps, and pixie crunch apples. Something for everyone? You'll find it at Garwood.
Crane Orchards (Fennville, MI)
Crane Orchards in Michigan takes autumn adventures to another level with a huge corn maze on their property. As soon as the apple-picking season starts in September, the Michigan orchard sets up its 20-acre corn maze for families to have a blast getting lost among the stalks. Even better, it's a totally new design every year. As one person described it in a Google Review, "Cute but long corn maze, ~1.15 miles between two separate sections. Lots of places to explore, well kept trails, and a few places to get views from. The first half was definitely more intricate than the second half, but the whole thing is a full design, which is really cool."
Once you've found your way out of the maze, there are plenty more activities around Crane Orchards to keep you entertained and engaged. There's a treasure trove of apples, peaches, and cherries that you can harvest for less than $2.50 per pound, a cow train for very young kids, and hay rides. People are so fond of this place that they actually have an event space for parties and even weddings inside the orchard.
Another excellent thing about this farm is that it's been in the hands of the same family for six generations now, so there is quite a lot of history to the operation. Plus, Crane Orchards had the honor of being named one of the best apple orchards in America by USA Today in 2023. If you're looking for a fabulous apple orchard in the Wolverine State, look no further than Crane Orchards in Fennville, itself a dreamy city with lakeside charm and vineyards.
Afton Apple Orchard (Hastings, MN)
As one of the largest orchards in the United States with a full 250 acres for guests to explore, it's no surprise that Minnesota's Afton Apple Orchard is such a popular destination for prospective apple-pickers. Throughout the season, it grows 16 varieties of apples with unique features, such as a Honey Gold that grows from September to October and has an almost candied taste. If you're struggling with apple fatigue, you can switch things up by picking a carton of juicy berries during the fall as well, such as blackberries and red raspberries.
There is more here than just fruits, as the family that owns the farm puts their wealth of space to good use with heaps of things to do. As one former visitor succinctly described in a Google Review, "Afton apple orchard offers a variety of events such as flower festivals and tractor displays. Visitors can also enjoy picking their own apples and berries. It is known for having the best apple orchard and delicious caramel apples. Also serves fresh apple cider, warm or cold. While it may be slightly more expensive, the friendly staff and great experience make it worth it. The fall atmosphere is perfect, with benches to sit on and a cute little shop to browse for apples and other items. Kids will love the playground area, which includes a bouncy house area as well." The wholesome outdoor entertainment doesn't end there, as there is a giant swing and a petting zoo on-site where kids can interact with friendly animals.
Robinette's Apple Haus and Winery (Grand Rapids, MI)
Most people assume that visiting apple orchards is primarily a family adventure, and it is true that many of these facilities can be great for a stress-free vacation through the Midwest with kids. After all, many of the activities are geared toward younger visitors. However, there are many lovely options around the region for child-free individuals. Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery, open all year round in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a perfect example of this.
There is no fee to enter this orchard, and you only pay for the specific fruits, dishes, and activities that you want to do or devour. To kick things off, the orchard allows guests to pick 40 different types of apples from mid-September through October, or until the very last one is snatched from the branch. As ever, it is better to visit early in the season.
While all that is a blast, the reason that Robinette's is a little more enticing for some people is because they also have a winery with a tasting room on-site, serving ciders and wines made right there in-house (along with other local Michigan brands). Former visitors have really appreciated this extra element, with one person explaining in a Google Review that "I really enjoyed their winery, my mom took me here for a tasting which was delightful but nothing fancy, it's their small wine store which had a cute gift shop connected to it. They were very good and I bought a couple bottles which were a hit."
Gieringers Family Orchard and Berry Farm (Edgerton, KS)
Every fall, the family-operated Gieringers Family Orchard and Berry Farm in Kansas comes alive with many amusing things to do. The farm was opened by Melanie and Frank Gieringer in 2001, primarily to grow peaches, but it has since evolved to produce all sorts of goodies, from strawberries and blackberries to sweet corn and tomatoes. From the orchard's personnel to its products and activities, former visitors are obsessed with this place and aren't quiet about showing their love online. One traveler gushed in a Google Review, "The Friendly, helpful staff makes you feel like family. This is a clean, fun farm full of things to do. Pick flowers vegetables and fruit. They have a lot of great family photo opportunities here. The sunflowers are a popular photo choice. The market is clean and organized and very interesting with a variety of different vegetables and fruit ready to buy at reasonable prices."
But don't worry, the orchard isn't slacking on the apple picking either. Gieringers added apple trees to their repertoire in 2018, and today the farm grows more than 20 types of apples that you can pick straight from the source. Gieringers is also big on berries, seeding more than 90,000 strawberry plants and two acres of blackberries, which you can pick from every single year. That's a lot of berries!
Kimmel Orchard and Vineyard (Nebraska City, NE)
The Midwest is a marvelous place to explore in the fall, and there is beauty everywhere. One such spot is delightful Nebraska City in Nebraska, and one of the reasons that this area is an exceptional location for taking in the colorful fall season is the spectacular Kimmel Orchard and Vineyard. The spot has proven popular with visitors, with one former visitor describing it as such in a rave Google Review: "The atmosphere is playful, as you can tell from the whimsical apple-themed photo spots, which are great for making memories. The orchard offers an excellent variety of fresh produce, especially apples, and their homemade cider is a must-try! The vineyard adds a lovely local touch, and the combination of nature, fun activities, and delicious products makes it a perfect spot for a day trip."
During the picking season (which runs from September through October), Kimmel has 40 acres of fields you can wander around as you please to harvest your own pears, pumpkins, and delicious sorts of apples like Granny Smith, Evercrisp, and Fuji varieties. As 2025 marks Kimmel's 100th year in business, the year will be filled with exciting things, from scarecrow festivals to Christmas extravaganzas and beyond.
Hickory Ridge Orchard (Mexico, MO)
If you're on the search for a laidback destination for a fall break vacation, look no further than magical Missouri. Specifically, set your sights on the Hickory Ridge Orchard in the small city of Mexico, just 35 miles or so northeast of Columbia, the so-called Athens of Missouri. This affordable orchard has become a fall fixture in the community, as one visitor explained on Facebook: "Our family has made visiting here an annual tradition. Our 4th time returning this year. My family loves your Apple Cider donuts. We always bring enough back with us for breakfast for a few days. This year we added apple picking to the mix."
Hickory Ridge Orchard actually begins its apple picking season a little earlier than most of the places around the Midwest, with Gala apples often ready in early August. This is also a fabulous spot for anyone traveling on a budget, as many of the attractions, such as the playground, corn wagon, and jumping pillow, are free to enjoy until September. Even during the peak fall season, Hickory Ridge's prices remain quite reasonable, with an unlimited attraction ticket costing $12 that comes with access to everything from the corn cannon to the petting zoo.
Burnham Orchards (Berlin Heights, OH)
While many orchards around the Midwest only stay open for a few months during prime apple-picking weather, Ohio's Burnham Orchards stays open throughout the entire year. Obviously, the apple picking portion of the experience is limited to the autumn months, but visitors can pick half a bushel of the fruit for just $20. It's possible to visit this orchard from winter to summer, but fall is by far the best time to visit, as there is such a great variety of things to do at that time.
As one visitor illustrated on Facebook, "Not only is this one of the biggest around, but there truly is something for all ages to enjoy here. The fall festivals are great, but the fact that they have a market and bakery that are open year round is even better! The perfect place to make family traditions. We come every year." One of the major highlights of Burnham Orchards in the fall is its petting zoo, which even hosts a camel from time to time. It also organizes Sensory Saturdays periodically throughout the season, when the orchard cultivates a more serene, noise-free atmosphere, complete with more sensory-friendly activities.
Wilson's Orchard and Farm (Iowa City, IA)
Many Midwestern apple orchards are treasured for their scenic, spacious surroundings or a huge variety of pickable fruits, and the 115-acre Wilson's Orchard and Farm (with two locations in Iowa City and Des Moines) has all that in spades. In fact, it might have the most diverse array of pickable products out of any orchard in the region. We're talking anything from all different kinds of apples, blueberries, and pumpkins to flowers, strawberries, and more, depending on the month.
However, what makes Wilson's stand out is the amazing personnel who work at the orchards, particularly those who handle the on-site events. One prior guest put it plainly in a Google Review, writing that "It's a great place to have an event, the event staff are, and I quote two of us saying this at the same time while watching them work, a well-oiled machine. I mean the choreography of the staff performing set up and transitions to next part of the event, was just beyond normal. I'd plan an event here just to watch that team work! Oh yeah, the space is fantastic and comfortable."
Another spectacular aspect of Wilson's that elevates the whole apple-picking experience is the quality of its food. One Redditor took to r/desmoines to say, "I can say that the food was divine. Like absolutely phenomenal. They have hard cider flights so that's kind of fun, but the food is the absolute winner." You know that you'll be going home with a sated appetite and a bag full of hand-picked apples when you spend the day at Wilson's Orchard.
Methodology
Our selection of the best places for apple-picking in the Midwest was designed by first consulting current articles and Reddit mega threads about fruit picking in each state. For example, we combed through this post in r/StLouis to see what the people were saying, and also consulted articles (like this one from Travel Wisconsin) on the subject in the region.
Based on these suggestions, we compiled a preliminary list of the most heavily recommended orchards in each Midwestern destination, and then dug deeper to collate first-hand experiences from recent visitors on Yelp, Reddit, Google Reviews, and Facebook. Finally, we referred to each orchard's official website to gather details about opening seasons, types of apples available, activities for children, and other things readers might need to know before a visit.