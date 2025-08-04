Wisconsin's Growing Milwaukee Suburb Blends A Rich Blues Legacy With Hikes, River Walks, And A Vibrant Downtown

To the casual observer, Wisconsin might be better known for white bread than the blues. That soulful sound is widely attributed to Black Americans in Southern states like Mississippi — often referred to as the home of the blues — and certainly not the Midwest state better known for lakes and cheese, or at least as the hometown of beloved indie crooner Bon Iver, who hails from Eau Claire, aka the "indie capital of the Midwest." But across the state, a small town called Grafton has a deep connection to this distinctly American blues music, and it's all thanks to chairs. Please, seat yourself for story time.

According to lore, the Wisconsin Chair Company, headquartered near Grafton, created promotional music to help sell its pricey phonograph cabinets. In 1917, the chair company launched a record label, Paramount Records, and sent sales representatives all over the country to scout musicians. By 1929, Paramount had built its Grafton studio and brought artists to town to record. The label first experimented with classical and country music, but found greater success in the blues. An estimated 1,600 blues musicians recorded for Paramount, including future legends such as Louis Armstrong, Mai Rainey, and Charley Patton, later known as "the Father of the Delta Blues."

Yet Grafton was never destined to be another Motown. The Great Depression forced Paramount closed its operations in 1935. Today, little remains of this unique blues legacy. You won't find music museums and historic homes like those along the melodious Arkansas Delta blues trail – even the original recording studio was demolished in 1938. Still, Grafton's a fun detour from Milwaukee, with a charming riverfront, Great Lakes hiking, and breweries. Downtown, historic Paramount Plaza displays a blues-themed granite fountain and a Walk of Fame designed to look like piano keys, honoring the town's unexpected blues legacy.