Between San Francisco And San Jose Is A City Fusing Global Flavors And Festivals With Outdoor Adventures

Located 11 miles from San Francisco International Airport, 27 miles from San Jose, and 10 miles from a California foodie city with unmatched views, stands the leafy, hilly city of Belmont. Incorporated in 1926, Belmont's name in Italian — "bel monte" — translates to "beautiful mountain." And when you visit, you'll see why. Situated in San Mateo County with a population of around 26,000, Belmont is a peaceful, scenic city tucked between thick trees, offering small-town vibes and a community feel.

You'd be mistaken if you thought the small city was boring, however. Not only is Belmont conveniently located near two major California urban centers, but there's plenty to explore downtown. From lively festivals to mouth-watering eateries and beautiful hiking trails, Belmont has a lot to offer.

Don't fancy driving? Belmont is accessible via the Caltrain commuter line, with trains arriving from both San Jose and San Francisco. It's also possible to travel from San Jose to Belmont via bus. There are plenty of hotels and Airbnbs to choose from in or near Belmont, and intrepid travelers can head 13 miles west to camp on Francis Beach at Half Moon Bay State Beach Campground.