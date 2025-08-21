Between San Francisco And San Jose Is A City Fusing Global Flavors And Festivals With Outdoor Adventures
Located 11 miles from San Francisco International Airport, 27 miles from San Jose, and 10 miles from a California foodie city with unmatched views, stands the leafy, hilly city of Belmont. Incorporated in 1926, Belmont's name in Italian — "bel monte" — translates to "beautiful mountain." And when you visit, you'll see why. Situated in San Mateo County with a population of around 26,000, Belmont is a peaceful, scenic city tucked between thick trees, offering small-town vibes and a community feel.
You'd be mistaken if you thought the small city was boring, however. Not only is Belmont conveniently located near two major California urban centers, but there's plenty to explore downtown. From lively festivals to mouth-watering eateries and beautiful hiking trails, Belmont has a lot to offer.
Don't fancy driving? Belmont is accessible via the Caltrain commuter line, with trains arriving from both San Jose and San Francisco. It's also possible to travel from San Jose to Belmont via bus. There are plenty of hotels and Airbnbs to choose from in or near Belmont, and intrepid travelers can head 13 miles west to camp on Francis Beach at Half Moon Bay State Beach Campground.
Festivals and food in Belmont
Do the underrated islands in Greece feel a little too far away? Don't worry — you can still experience all things Greek at Belmont's annual Greek Festival. The festival takes place on Labor Day weekend and is held on the grounds of Belmont's Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Cross. It's a celebration of Greek food, music, plays, mythology, and more.
Make sure you're hungry, because the festival features loads of delicious local treats, from sweet baklava to savory spanakopita and many flavors in between. The festival is fun for visitors of all ages, and alongside eating your weight in delicious delicacies, there are bouncy castles, face painting, performances of Greek plays, dancing, and live music.
Once you've had your fill of Greek food, make sure to peruse Belmont's rich array of restaurants serving international cuisine. Some of the food on offer includes Persian, Italian, Spanish, Japanese, Thai, French, Mexican, and Mediterranean. There's also a weekly farmers market held at the Caltrain station parking lot every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., so head over there if you fancy some fresh, local food and unique handicrafts. And if you're looking for more festive activities in the Silicon Valley area, check out Mountain View, California's Silicon Valley hub and a well-known center of arts and culinary festivals that's just a short 30-minute drive from Belmont.
Outdoor adventures in Belmont
Belmont is the perfect place for anyone who enjoys exploring the outdoors. The city is surrounded by thick forests and winding cycling paths through the hills, with 14 parks and an additional 337 acres of open green spaces where people hike, run, and ride their bikes.
There are many trails to explore in Belmont. Waterdog Lake is a popular spot for hikers and mountain bikers, and it's a great place to soak in some Bay Area views. But be careful: Snakes, the occasional mountain lion, and other wildlife have been known to frequent the trails as well.
There is also a moderately challenging 7-mile loop in Hidden Canyon Park, which promises scenic viewpoints, narrow paths, and colorful wildflowers — although some feel that it's hard to hike with all the mountain bikes zooming around the corners. If you feel like going running, try the internationally recognized Crystal Springs Cross Country Course. For something a bit less physically taxing, relax in Twin Pines Meadow Picnic Area, where weekly live concerts take place during the summer.