Situated In The Bay Between San Francisco And San Jose Is A California Foodie City With Unmatched Views

The San Francisco Bay Area is an icon of the Golden State. You have massive redwood forests, one of the best Chinatowns in all of America, a major global tech hub, and dozens of Michelin-rated eateries. Needless to say, this region knows how to impress locals and visitors. Out of the nine counties circling the San Francisco Bay, San Mateo County hides a foodie gem where you can eat to your heart's content and soak in the scenery: East Palo Alto. A top-notch culinary scene, expansive waterfront views, and that quintessential Bay Area vibe — East Palo Alto is all that and more. And if you've ever been to the Bay Area before, you already know that the bar is pretty high here.

Once inhabited by the Ohlone and Costanoan Native Americans, East Palo Alto has experienced many changes throughout its existence. Spanish ranchers made their way into town, Japanese and Italian farmers helped grow the agricultural industry, and Black Americans built a community here. East Palo Alto went from a shipping town to manufacturing to farming to a city where people buy homes to be closer to Silicon Valley — all in just two centuries.

A 30-minute drive from San Francisco will bring you to East Palo Alto; it's almost the same distance from San Jose. From the overlooked beach town of Carmel-by-the-Sea, it takes an hour and a half to arrive at East Palo Alto. If you attempt to get here from the City of Angels, prepare to be on the road for over five hours.