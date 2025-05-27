Situated In The Bay Between San Francisco And San Jose Is A California Foodie City With Unmatched Views
The San Francisco Bay Area is an icon of the Golden State. You have massive redwood forests, one of the best Chinatowns in all of America, a major global tech hub, and dozens of Michelin-rated eateries. Needless to say, this region knows how to impress locals and visitors. Out of the nine counties circling the San Francisco Bay, San Mateo County hides a foodie gem where you can eat to your heart's content and soak in the scenery: East Palo Alto. A top-notch culinary scene, expansive waterfront views, and that quintessential Bay Area vibe — East Palo Alto is all that and more. And if you've ever been to the Bay Area before, you already know that the bar is pretty high here.
Once inhabited by the Ohlone and Costanoan Native Americans, East Palo Alto has experienced many changes throughout its existence. Spanish ranchers made their way into town, Japanese and Italian farmers helped grow the agricultural industry, and Black Americans built a community here. East Palo Alto went from a shipping town to manufacturing to farming to a city where people buy homes to be closer to Silicon Valley — all in just two centuries.
A 30-minute drive from San Francisco will bring you to East Palo Alto; it's almost the same distance from San Jose. From the overlooked beach town of Carmel-by-the-Sea, it takes an hour and a half to arrive at East Palo Alto. If you attempt to get here from the City of Angels, prepare to be on the road for over five hours.
Take in East Palo Alto's breathtaking nature sights
When visiting East Palo Alto, outdoor enthusiasts can find tranquility in the 376-acre Ravenswood Open Space Preserve. Not only is this a wonderful spot in the heart of the bay's wetlands, but it's also a birdwatching paradise. Look through your binoculars to observe snowy egrets, song sparrows, mountain bluebirds, and northern mockingbirds. You'll come across willets and long-billed curlews flitting by the water, too. Keep an eye out for ground squirrels, salt marsh harvest mice, or western fence lizards scurrying across the area. If you came here with your bike, you can admire the California poppies, fennels, fuchsias, and orange bush monkey flowers as you pedal along the trail. The preserve has limited amenities, so carry enough water to last your visit, and watch out for rattlesnakes, ticks, and poison oak.
Cooley Landing Park boasts panoramas that are just as breathtaking, if not more. This park is situated on a peninsula with spectacular 180-degree views — look to your left to marvel at the Ravenswood Open Space Preserve, while the Baylands Nature Preserve is visible to your right. Before you is none other than the San Francisco Bay in all its glory.
From here, make your way to the Faber-Laumeister Trail for more adventure on foot. Despite being a short route, the trail is essentially a dirt path and can be rough in certain parts. However, bay vistas follow you along the way, making the entire journey rewarding and not just the destination. If you drift from the path and head left, you'll end up at the Faber Marsh Fishing Area of Don Edwards Wildlife Preserve. This is the perfect place to take in the solitude while being surrounded by marshes.
Food is East Palo Alto's love language
No matter what you're craving, you'll likely find it in East Palo Alto. Starting with Italian classics, book a table at Quattro Restaurant and Bar at Four Seasons for the best of the best. Its signature burrata caprese is a must-have along with the house dry-aged meat. The gamberoni is a delectable black rice dish with shrimp. The cocktails are worth trying, too — the Aperita offers a refreshing twist on the Aperol Spritz, while Paradise tastes exactly like it sounds. And if you're not finishing your meal with tiramisu or a pistachio panna cotta, what are you even doing?
Indulge in delicious Mexican fare at El Pata Salada — you can't go wrong with a traditional carne asada burrito or camarones de ajo. The fried fish tacos are pleasantly scrumptious, while the sliced mango, orange, and cucumber appetizer is simply exquisite. But what makes this spot so unique is that you can also order sushi. That's right, salmon rolls with a side of guacamole make complete sense at El Pata Salada. Top it off with a gooey chocolate cake, and you're good to go.
If you've been meaning to visit the best restaurants in California, you can start right here in East Palo Alto. Take your taste buds on a flavorful roller coaster at Tacos y Hamburguesas Toluco, and you won't regret it. Make sure to go there on an empty stomach because you'll be ordering the entire menu from quesabirria to fajitas asada, torta cubana, burritos, and taquitos dorados. You can't forget about nachos, either. Wash it all down with a drink, and you're ready for round two.