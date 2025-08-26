Once Nothing More Than A Fortress, This Lively Riverside English Town Is Home To A Popular Cave And Charming Restaurants
North Yorkshire, England, is revered for its storybook-like destinations. And not far from York, the most haunted city in Europe, is Knaresborough. With a popular cave and charming waterfront restaurants, this lively town will have a fairytale effect on you. Situated on the River Nidd, its origins begin with Knaresborough Castle, a fortress that's believed to date back to the 12th century (or even earlier!). With its presence, the town has evolved through the centuries, and Knaresborough Castle still (partly) stands today. This and Mother Shipton's Cave are arguably Knaresborough's most defining sites.
But who is Mother Shipton? This is a moniker for Ursula Southeil. Legend has it that she was born and spent much of her life in this cave in the 16th century. What's perhaps more unusual is her reported ability to predict the future. According to legend, Mother Shipton is said to have foreseen calamities and significant political events. You can delve deeper into this narrative at Mother Shipton's Cave, open seasonally from spring to fall. Visitors are welcome to enter and take a look at this fascinating formation. Outside the cave is The Petrifying Well, dubbed England's oldest tourist attraction. Astonishingly, the water calcifies items, and many are on display at Mother Shipton's Cave Museum.
Surrounded by enchanting forest scenery, Mother Shipton's Cave, which also features a kids' playground, will surely bewitch you. Snacks and refreshments are available on-site, but for a proper meal, consider visiting the nearby Ugly Duckling Tearoom. A favorite among users on Tripadvisor, this spot is mere feet away from the River Nidd and features expansive windows. Take in the scenery as you dine on British fare, such as fish, chips, mushy peas, and jacket potatoes (aka a stuffed baked potato). Indeed, your time in Knaresborough will be nothing short of magical.
Uncover the history and beauty of Knaresborough in North Yorkshire
Continue your fairytale-esque adventure in Knaresborough by exploring Knaresborough Castle. Although much of it was destroyed in the 1600s during the English Civil War, you can still visit the remains of this age-old structure. Now a public park, you can roam the lush grounds as you visualize what it may have looked like before it was ravaged by conflict. You can even venture inside the King's Tower and explore the rooms and corridors of a space that were once used as a prison. Additionally, the castle grounds house a Courthouse Museum, as legal proceedings were also held at the King's Tower.
"The museum inside was small but packed with interesting exhibits about the castle's past and the local area – perfect for a quick but informative visit," wrote a user on Google. While the park is open year-round, the museum's hours depend on the season. Likewise, there is a small fee to access the King's Tower and museum. Apart from Knaresborough Castle's historical significance, visitors will be treated to wondrous landscapes of the town's iconic 19th-century viaduct, which stands firmly over the River Nidd.
Following your outing at Knaresborough Castle, you can enjoy a meal or a cuppa with a view of this serene body of water at Marigold Cafe & Boating, located a short walk away. You can dine on sandwiches, flatbreads, and pastries as you relax on the banks of the River Nidd. If you find the water enticing, you can rent a small rowboat from the eatery and embark on a picturesque excursion. Please note that boating is not available during the winter months.
Getting to Knaresborough in North Yorkshire, England
Knaresborough is about a 14-mile drive from Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) in Yeadon. If you prefer not to rent a car, you can use public transportation to reach Knaresborough. For example, you can take the Flyer A2 (aka the A2 Flyer) from LBA to Weeton Station. From here, you can hop on a train from Northern to Knaresborough. This is a budget-friendly and convenient option, and the trip is only about an hour long. Keep in mind that you can travel to Knaresborough via train from London in under three hours. You'll depart from King's Cross and head to either Leeds or York, where you can transfer to another train to Knaresborough. Tickets can be purchased on the National Rail website.
The Knaresborough Station is near the Town Centre, which is perhaps best known for Knaresborough's market. Open on Wednesdays, stop by to purchase snacks and souvenirs at this outdoor event in Market Square, which has been hosted since the 1200s. Moreover, the Town Centre is home to a variety of establishments, including the award-winning Six Poor Folk, where you can have a Sunday roast in a 15th-century building.
For accommodations, Teardrop Cottage, rated a 4.8 on Tripadvisor and a 4.7 on Google, is a quaint bed and breakfast that's close to Knaresborough Station. On the other hand, The Knaresborough Inn is, according to Tripadvisor, the town's top hotel. It has the ambiance of a countryside manor and is minutes from the Town Centre. As of this writing, nightly rates for both Teardrop Cottage and The Knaresborough Inn start at under $200. To discover what else North Yorkshire has to offer, read about Whitby, England's eerie coastal town with windswept cliffs, and the Yorkshire Dales National Park, a lovely destination with breathtaking vistas.