Washington's Hidden Lakeside Sanctuary Is A Rainforest Retreat With Quiet Hiking, Fishing And Camping

Less than 70 miles west of Tacoma — where Washington's prettiest urban oasis is located — you'll find the small city of Montesano, home to the little-known Lake Sylvia State Park. This nature escape is located within the Indigenous Coast Salish territories, offering visitors 233 acres of forest areas perfect for camping and enjoying other outdoor activities. You'll also find several hiking trails and fishing opportunities at the lake, where the local dam now supplies power to Montesano.

Lake Sylvia is also drenched in history, especially pertaining to logging. The area used to have a working sawmill, which was powered by water and eventually led to the construction of the lake's dam. However, in 1936, the city of Montesano decided to protect the water and surrounding forest by incorporating 234 acres of Lake Sylvia into the State Parks Committee. Nowadays, it is an amazing spot for family picnics, swimming, and even birdwatching.

If you wish to visit Lake Sylvia, then the closest major airports to Montesano are both the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), which now issues gate passes to non-flyers, and the Portland International Airport (PDX) — one of the most beautiful airports in the United States. These airports stand around 90 miles and 130 miles away, respectively.