Washington's Hidden Lakeside Sanctuary Is A Rainforest Retreat With Quiet Hiking, Fishing And Camping
Less than 70 miles west of Tacoma — where Washington's prettiest urban oasis is located — you'll find the small city of Montesano, home to the little-known Lake Sylvia State Park. This nature escape is located within the Indigenous Coast Salish territories, offering visitors 233 acres of forest areas perfect for camping and enjoying other outdoor activities. You'll also find several hiking trails and fishing opportunities at the lake, where the local dam now supplies power to Montesano.
Lake Sylvia is also drenched in history, especially pertaining to logging. The area used to have a working sawmill, which was powered by water and eventually led to the construction of the lake's dam. However, in 1936, the city of Montesano decided to protect the water and surrounding forest by incorporating 234 acres of Lake Sylvia into the State Parks Committee. Nowadays, it is an amazing spot for family picnics, swimming, and even birdwatching.
If you wish to visit Lake Sylvia, then the closest major airports to Montesano are both the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), which now issues gate passes to non-flyers, and the Portland International Airport (PDX) — one of the most beautiful airports in the United States. These airports stand around 90 miles and 130 miles away, respectively.
Outdoor adventures in the serene forests of Lake Sylvia State Park
Besides relaxing while surrounded by the peaceful forest sounds, there's actually plenty to do when visiting Lake Sylvia. For instance, bird and wildlife lovers can partake in some photography, as the area is home to species such as bobcats, deer, ospreys, and bald eagles, among others. Picnicking is also big at the park, and visitors can make use of facilities such as a kitchen shelter and numerous picnic tables.
You'll also find 5 miles of hiking trails spread throughout the park. These are also suitable for mountain biking, and as a plus, Lake Sylvia is also equipped with ADA trails that go for about half a mile. Those interested in watersports can engage in kayaking, swimming, and fishing at the lake. There's also an ADA fishing dock to be found. However, be sure to check with the park's authorities for any boating and dock restrictions. As of August 6th, some launching platforms are facing closures.
Lake Sylvia also offers the chance to rent their Legacy Pavilion — a beautiful wooden venue with glass walls surrounded by the lake and forest — for weddings, anniversaries, and other events. It can be rented up to nine months in advance, and accommodates up to 60 guests. Rates start at $150 plus tax at the time of writing; however, the prices change depending on the season and day of the week you wish to use the facility.
Camping at the Slake Sylvia State Park and other nearby accommodations
Spending the night surrounded by Lake Sylvia's lush forest is indeed a possibility. The park offers 31 campsites, accommodating both tents and RVs. Four of these come equipped with partial hook-ups, and you'll also find facilities like restrooms and showers, some suitable for ADA. Group camping is also available at Lake Sylvia, as is primitive camping. However, keep in mind that the campsites are closed during the winter months. This also applies to primitive sites, so please check with authorities beforehand and practice Leave No Trace principles when visiting.
Since Lake Sylvia State Park is located within Montesano, you can also go back to the town if you're seeking more comfortable accommodations. The GuestHouse Montesano, with rates per night starting at $170 at the time of writing, offers free parking and breakfast while also being pet-friendly. According to previous guests on Tripadvisor, the rooms are comfortable, spacious, and clean. However, since the motel is near some train tracks, it can get a bit noisy at times.
And if you're wondering about where to grab a bite while in Montesano, there are some interesting places you can try. For instance, the Organics 101 Market on the city's Main Street offers some nice treats like gluten-free sandwiches. The Fishin Hole Family Restaurant serves not only fish but also chicken steaks and other dishes. Finally, another option is El Rancho, which specializes in Mexican and Southwestern cuisine.