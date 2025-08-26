The Best Sound And Light Show In Egypt Isn't At The Pyramids, But This Enchanting Island Temple

Egypt, as with any other popular destination, saves its best treats for those willing to venture beyond the tourist trail, rewarding you with attractions like its largest amusement park with ancient wonders or its beachfront lounges with fantasy-like views. For curious travelers seeking more knowledge about its long history in the most ambient settings, Egypt's sound and light shows are both entertaining and informative.

The one at Philae Temple lasts an hour and starts off with a narration telling the story of the complex and its legends, and as you move between its temples, different lights and visuals are projected on the walls to create a beautiful atmosphere, complementing the story. It aims to "bring back the gods" of ancient Egypt and present both history and mythology in one show, drifting between the two to tell the stories of the pharaohs who built the temple, and the beliefs they held.

There are two shows a night to pick from, and you'll know which language the narration will be in beforehand, but there are also audio guides and headphones available. If you choose to purchase tickets yourself and take on the experience solo, you will need to find a boat driver to take you to and from the island — tip: always negotiate the price. Alternatively, there are guided tours that pick you up from most hotels in Aswan and drop you back, and these typically include everything from the entrance ticket to the boat fee. Once the show is done, you will be required to leave on the boat, as nighttime exploration of the temple complex is unsurprisingly not allowed.