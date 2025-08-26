The Best Sound And Light Show In Egypt Isn't At The Pyramids, But This Enchanting Island Temple
Egypt is a destination that has fascinated its visitors for centuries with its rich history, unique architecture, and mesmerizing sights. When you think of Egypt, chances are you think of its iconic Pyramids of Giza, the majestic structures that are nearly 4,500 years old and still stir much debate as to how humans managed to create something so formidable in those times. At night, these monuments light up for the Giza Pyramids Sound and Light Show — an hour-long spectacle with visuals depicting various stages of Egypt's history. Reviews for this experience recently, however, have been mixed, with some online comments reporting that "most of the lasers are not working and the lights are dim and filthy."
Thankfully, there is an alternative for tourists still wanting the experience of a light show in a historic context while avoiding the downsides of the one at the pyramids. Hop on a plane and head to Aswan, where you'll find the island-based Philae temple complex. Here, you'll find a number of temples paying tribute to ancient Egyptian gods, with the main one being the Temple of Isis; other notable monuments include the Kiosk of Trajan, the Temple of Hathor, and the Gate of Hadrian. These grand structures sit atop Agilkia island after it was moved from its original location and rebuilt block by block in the '70s. While in Aswan, you can also cruise the Nile in the way the pharaohs did.
Explore Philae temple complex at night with its sound and light show
Egypt, as with any other popular destination, saves its best treats for those willing to venture beyond the tourist trail, rewarding you with attractions like its largest amusement park with ancient wonders or its beachfront lounges with fantasy-like views. For curious travelers seeking more knowledge about its long history in the most ambient settings, Egypt's sound and light shows are both entertaining and informative.
The one at Philae Temple lasts an hour and starts off with a narration telling the story of the complex and its legends, and as you move between its temples, different lights and visuals are projected on the walls to create a beautiful atmosphere, complementing the story. It aims to "bring back the gods" of ancient Egypt and present both history and mythology in one show, drifting between the two to tell the stories of the pharaohs who built the temple, and the beliefs they held.
There are two shows a night to pick from, and you'll know which language the narration will be in beforehand, but there are also audio guides and headphones available. If you choose to purchase tickets yourself and take on the experience solo, you will need to find a boat driver to take you to and from the island — tip: always negotiate the price. Alternatively, there are guided tours that pick you up from most hotels in Aswan and drop you back, and these typically include everything from the entrance ticket to the boat fee. Once the show is done, you will be required to leave on the boat, as nighttime exploration of the temple complex is unsurprisingly not allowed.
Staying in Aswan and exploring more history
By far the easiest way to get here is by flying into Aswan International Airport. From there, it's about a 30-minute drive to the ferry or into the city. Aswan has numerous places to stay in the area surrounding the temple complex island, such as the Benben By Dhara Hotels and Aro Kato Hotel Guest House. If you're looking for accommodations in the city, some options include the Philae Hotel and Obelisk Nile Hotel.
For those hungry for more history, you'll also find the Nubian Museum in Aswan, which houses thousands of artifacts chronicling the progress of Egyptian and Nubian civilization. Another island in the Nile with remains that date back millennia is Elephantine, an archaeological site where visitors can see remnants of the past, such as a Roman fort, various temples, and a nilometer, a structure used to help anticipate flooding. For something a bit more modern, there's the Sofitel Legend Old Cataract Aswan, once known as the Old Cataract Hotel. Construction of this luxurious lodging (which you can stay at) began in the late 19th century and has hosted guests such as Winston Churchill, Agatha Christie, and Howard Carter, the archaeologist who discovered King Tutankhamun's tomb.
However, if you're interested in more sounds and light shows, they are not exclusive to the Pyramids of Giza or the Philae temple complex. If your Egypt trip includes a stop at Luxor, be sure to check out the Karnak Temple Sound and Light Show, which, like its counterparts, brings the monument to life at night with colorful visuals and informative narration. Other options include the Edfu Temple show, Abu Simbel show, Citadel of Quaitbay show, and many others.