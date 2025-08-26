This One App Is 'Indispensable' In Europe, According To Rick Steves' Protégé

When traveling to Europe, there are certain necessities you should never leave home without. Walking shoes, the wear-with-everything bag, power cord converters — there are so many crucial things to consider when packing for an international trip. But what about your tech? Deciding what to download prior to boarding is just as important. Whether you need a little assistance hailing a ride, converting cash, or even translating the local language, there are so many apps out there that make traveling easier. But perhaps nothing, at least according to Rick Steves' protégé Cameron Hewitt, is more "indispensable" in Europe than the WhatsApp app.

WhatsApp is a free messaging app (owned by Meta, which also owns Facebook and Instagram) that many Europeans have now adopted for everyday use. As Hewitt writes on Rick Steves' website, "Europeans like that it allows for encrypted messages and calls over any Internet connection, rather than paying a per-message or per-minute fee." Many local businesses, such as B&Bs, tour guides, and even restaurants, have started to depend on it for easy communication, so it's definitely an app that you're going to want to have ready. Long story short, it's kind of a must if you're planning on spending time abroad.