This One App Is 'Indispensable' In Europe, According To Rick Steves' Protégé
When traveling to Europe, there are certain necessities you should never leave home without. Walking shoes, the wear-with-everything bag, power cord converters — there are so many crucial things to consider when packing for an international trip. But what about your tech? Deciding what to download prior to boarding is just as important. Whether you need a little assistance hailing a ride, converting cash, or even translating the local language, there are so many apps out there that make traveling easier. But perhaps nothing, at least according to Rick Steves' protégé Cameron Hewitt, is more "indispensable" in Europe than the WhatsApp app.
WhatsApp is a free messaging app (owned by Meta, which also owns Facebook and Instagram) that many Europeans have now adopted for everyday use. As Hewitt writes on Rick Steves' website, "Europeans like that it allows for encrypted messages and calls over any Internet connection, rather than paying a per-message or per-minute fee." Many local businesses, such as B&Bs, tour guides, and even restaurants, have started to depend on it for easy communication, so it's definitely an app that you're going to want to have ready. Long story short, it's kind of a must if you're planning on spending time abroad.
Other must-have apps you need for a trip to Europe
While WhatsApp might be one of the most used apps in Europe, there are quite a few others that you'll definitely want to look into. For starters, if you're looking to get your vacation plans out of the group chat, Apple Invites is totally game-changing. For people who aren't really into spreadsheets (hi, us), Apple Invites allows users to create a custom invitation, manage RSVPs, create and share custom playlists, and add shared photos, all in one location. For times when language barriers are a struggle, Google's translation app helps make things a little more stress-free. Use the photo feature to scan menus and other text, or use the microphone for spoken translation.
From airline apps to navigation apps, there are so many different smartphone programs for making your travel plans more seamless (in fact, here are a few of Rick Steves' favorites). Smartphones are quickly becoming one of the most important travel accessories to have. All you really need is good Wi-Fi and a few of your favorite travel apps ready to rock and roll, and you're in for a smooth (or, at least, smoother) vacation, no matter the destination.