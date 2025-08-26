This Hidden Indonesian Beach Has Glowing Blue Water, Soft Sand, And Almost No Tourists In Sight
Often overshadowed by its famous neighbor, Bali, the island of Lombok offers a beauty found off the well-worn path. The Indonesian island is shaped by lush forests, stunning waterfalls, and crystal-clear waves. Although Bali was named the world's most beautiful island for its surf, sunsets, and culture, Lombok's southern coast has earned a reputation among surfers for its powerful waves and beautiful beaches. This includes the town of Kuta, which offers access to some of Indonesia's most striking waters. However, not every shoreline here is defined by surfboards and swells. Just a 20-minute drive east of Kuta lies one of the island's most peaceful gems: Mawun Beach, also known as Pantai Mawun.
This pristine, horseshoe-shaped bay is cradled by lush green hills, with soft white sand curling around a stretch of brilliant, turquoise water. It's immediately clear that this isn't a typical tourist beach. There are no rows of crowded sunbeds or booming beach clubs. It has just the quiet presence of fishing boats bobbing near the shore, children selling handmade jewelry, and tall coconut trees shifting in the coastal breeze.
Spend a peaceful day in Mawun Beach
One of Mawun's most captivating features is its clear, blue-green water. The bay's curved shape keeps it calm, making it perfect for swimming, wading, or floating in peace. The shallow water near the hills is especially gentle, making it a safe spot for families with young children or anyone searching for an easy swim. While most of the beach is serene, those craving for a bit more energy can make their way toward the eastern edge of the bay. The waves there occasionally pick up and offer visitors a chance to surf or play in slightly rougher water.
Tourists looking for a break from sunbathing or swimming can get their steps in by hiking the nearby hills. Although there are no official trails, it is possible to hike up for panoramic views of the coastline. However, visitors should be mindful because the terrain can be challenging to navigate.
Journey to Mawun Beach
For those already exploring Lombok, often seen as Bali's uncrowded sister, Mawun Beach is a quick side trip. It takes about 45 minutes to reach Mawun Beach by taxi or rental car from Lombok International Airport. Along the way, the scenic drive will pass through Kuta, a lively coastal town with plenty of restaurants, boutique hotels, and stylish resorts, making it a great base for beach-hopping.
Upon arrival at Mawun, tourists should expect to pay a parking fee of about 10,000 Indonesian rupiah, or around $0.61, at the time of this writing. This charge supports the local community in maintaining the beach. There are minimal amenities available in Mawun. Visitors can rent beach chairs and sun shades for a nominal fee, and grab refreshments from the beachfront warungs (local eateries). That said, options are limited, so it's a good idea for guests to pack their own snacks, water, and other essentials from this ultimate packing list for a successful beach trip. Beachgoers will find that a little planning will go a long way in making the most of this quiet escape.