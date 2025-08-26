This Hidden Indonesian Beach Has Glowing Blue Water, Soft Sand, And Almost No Tourists In Sight

Often overshadowed by its famous neighbor, Bali, the island of Lombok offers a beauty found off the well-worn path. The Indonesian island is shaped by lush forests, stunning waterfalls, and crystal-clear waves. Although Bali was named the world's most beautiful island for its surf, sunsets, and culture, Lombok's southern coast has earned a reputation among surfers for its powerful waves and beautiful beaches. This includes the town of Kuta, which offers access to some of Indonesia's most striking waters. However, not every shoreline here is defined by surfboards and swells. Just a 20-minute drive east of Kuta lies one of the island's most peaceful gems: Mawun Beach, also known as Pantai Mawun.

This pristine, horseshoe-shaped bay is cradled by lush green hills, with soft white sand curling around a stretch of brilliant, turquoise water. It's immediately clear that this isn't a typical tourist beach. There are no rows of crowded sunbeds or booming beach clubs. It has just the quiet presence of fishing boats bobbing near the shore, children selling handmade jewelry, and tall coconut trees shifting in the coastal breeze.