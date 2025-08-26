This Tiny Colorado Town Unearths Ancient Puebloan Ruins Beside Its Outdoor Thrills, Quirky Lodging, And History

One can't-miss spot in Dolores is the Canyons of the Ancients Visitor Center & Museum. This site is open every day but Monday in the summer and is open Wednesday through Saturday in winter, and it offers free admission for children under 16. The center features a carefully curated selection from over 3 million artifacts and is a perfect gateway to the Canyons of the Ancients National Monument, which spans 176,000 acres and is full of historic ruins that include sweat lodges, petroglyphs, and more.

The Puebloans of this area were mostly farmers and had diverse linguistic, cultural, and scientific traditions. Many of them migrated away from the Colorado area in the 1200s, likely due to a combination of climate changes and other factors, but those who remained were colonized by the Spanish in the 1600s and were largely forced to adapt to Christianity. Today, there are still an estimated 60,000 Puebloans (although they're largely found outside of Colorado in Arizona and New Mexico), and the museum is a great place to learn more about them.

Eventually, Dolores was swarmed by cattlemen in 1876, and the town's first railroad was constructed in 1891. By 1931, Dolores saw the implementation of the first gasoline-powered trains, and today, visitors can learn more about this era of development at the Galloping Goose Historical Society, where visitors can embark on scenic journeys across various parts of Colorado in a vintage train car.