This Tiny Colorado Town Unearths Ancient Puebloan Ruins Beside Its Outdoor Thrills, Quirky Lodging, And History
Dolores, Colorado, is a small town, but it's packed with rich history and a slate of offerings that will please history buffs and adventure-lovers of all stripes. Located in the county of Montezuma, Colorado, this town is a perfect stopping point for visitors traversing the San Juan Skyway Scenic Byway, an iconic drive known for particularly stunning views, or for anyone looking for a unique window into Colorado's storied landscapes. Dolores also rests at the juncture between the McPhee Reservoir, Colorado's second-largest body of water, and the vast San Juan National Forest, which is one of Colorado's best free natural wonders. It's also just a 20-minute drive away from the stunning vistas of the highly underrated Mesa Verde National Park.
Dolores also has a lot to offer on its own. The town was first occupied by the Puebloans, a Native American civilization that once inhabited stretches of the American Southwest. The Puebloans mysteriously abandoned the area to migrate south in the 1200s, but they left behind a host of archaeological marvels, many of which can be explored at Dolores' Canyons of the Ancients Visitor Center & Museum. Visitors can also enjoy local natural wonders like Memorial Rock, a particularly gigantic boulder that resulted from a near-catastrophic 2019 landslide, and fun historic sites like the Galloping Goose Railroad Museum, among many other attractions. At night, travelers can rest their heads in Dolores' variety of cozy and unique places to stay.
The best things to explore in Dolores, Colorado
One can't-miss spot in Dolores is the Canyons of the Ancients Visitor Center & Museum. This site is open every day but Monday in the summer and is open Wednesday through Saturday in winter, and it offers free admission for children under 16. The center features a carefully curated selection from over 3 million artifacts and is a perfect gateway to the Canyons of the Ancients National Monument, which spans 176,000 acres and is full of historic ruins that include sweat lodges, petroglyphs, and more.
The Puebloans of this area were mostly farmers and had diverse linguistic, cultural, and scientific traditions. Many of them migrated away from the Colorado area in the 1200s, likely due to a combination of climate changes and other factors, but those who remained were colonized by the Spanish in the 1600s and were largely forced to adapt to Christianity. Today, there are still an estimated 60,000 Puebloans (although they're largely found outside of Colorado in Arizona and New Mexico), and the museum is a great place to learn more about them.
Eventually, Dolores was swarmed by cattlemen in 1876, and the town's first railroad was constructed in 1891. By 1931, Dolores saw the implementation of the first gasoline-powered trains, and today, visitors can learn more about this era of development at the Galloping Goose Historical Society, where visitors can embark on scenic journeys across various parts of Colorado in a vintage train car.
What to do and where to stay in Dolores, Colorado
Visitors to Dolores can reach the town by road or from several airports, the closest major one being the Durango-La Plata County Airport, which is about an hour away by car. Once there, travelers can stop for some beer and pizza at Dolores River Brewery, ranked the best restaurant in Dolores by Fodors, or try some Mexican food and margaritas at the popular Montezuma Mexican Restaurant. Dolores is also a perfect jumping-off point for journeys to the McPhee Reservoir, the Mesa Verde National Park, or the San Juan National Forest, where visitors can hike 2.5 miles on the Geyser Spring Trail to reach Colorado's only real geyser.
When it comes to places to stay, there are plenty of options, such as the Circle K Guest Ranch, which offers horseback riding through local natural landscapes and stunning mountain and river views and boasts a 4.6-star rating on Tripadvisor. Visitors looking for modern comforts and close proximity to nature might also enjoy the unique glamping experiences offered by the high-end Dunton River Camp, located on a former cattle ranch on the banks of the Dolores River, or at the Views RV Park, which rests directly across from the McPhee Reservoir. For some luxury, there's also Dunton Hot Springs, located in the San Juan Mountains, which offers high-end, sustainably built accommodations on what was once a mining camp.