The 'Capital Of Contemporary Art For 2026' Is An Astounding Outdoor Museum Filling An Entire Town In Sicily

Like many other towns in Sicily, including the warm, underrated village of Salemi, Gibellina was a humble agricultural town with roots in the Middle Ages. But in 1968, an earthquake devastated the Belice Valley, essentially razing Gibellina. Hundreds of people died, and experts deemed the town unsalvageable. From this tragic catastrophe, though, something beautiful emerged. When the new mayor Ludovico Corrao was elected the year after the earthquake, instead of recreating the town that was lost to destruction, he envisioned a utopia, a unique reimagining of the town that would both memorialize what was destroyed and serve as a living art experiment. Some of Italy's best artists and architects came to create the revamped metropolis and fill it with sculptural monuments.

The new city of Gibellina, named Gibellina Nuova, gained a reputation over the decades, arguably culminating in its title of "Capital of Contemporary Art 2026," the first of its kind awarded by the Italian Ministry of Culture. All around the city are artworks gracing the piazzas, roadsides, and vineyard-strewn landscape. These artworks are built into the city — they're public, there for anyone to marvel at any time of day. You can find this one-of-a-kind art-filled city in western Sicily, about an hour by bus or 45 minutes by car from the Palermo Airport in the famous coastal foodie paradise of Palermo.