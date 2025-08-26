The One Thing You Should Always Ask For When Staying At A Hotel In Europe, Per Rick Steves' Protégé

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're heading to Europe on vacation during the summer, you're probably prepared for long lines, lots of crowds, and sweltering heat. In fact, 2025 saw the hottest June on record in Western Europe. (It's enough to make you want to take travel pro Rick Steves' advice and visit European cities in the winter instead.) While you may be prepared with breathable fabrics, lightweight clothing, and an insulated reusable water bottle while you're out and about, you might make the mistake of expecting your hotel to be air conditioned. However, according to Steves' protégé, co-author, and collaborator Cameron Hewitt, it may not be. And even if you do have A/C, it may not be as cold as you might expect. There may also be laws around when hotels are allowed to turn it on in the first place. However, Hewitt has a tip to help out if you find yourself in this situation. On Steves' website, Hewitt says, "If the weather's hot, upon checking into my hotel, I quickly assess the AC situation. If it seems stuffy, I go straight back to the front desk to ask politely if I can borrow a fan."

It may not be A/C, but a fan can really help you get through the sultry summer nights. However, Hewitt does caution that hotels may not have many fans to borrow. He says that you should check with the hotel as soon as possible to make sure you get one. It's also a good idea to call before your trip to check on what they have.