Mississippi's Most Dynamic Casino Resort Along The Gulf Coast Is A Gaming Haven Complete With Renowned Views
When it comes to world-class resorts and gambling, Mississippi is an often-overlooked Gulf Coast paradise. If you haven't heard yet, the Magnolia State is hiding its own "Vegas of the South," Biloxi, complete with high-end casinos and delicious seafood. But while Biloxi may have most of the action, there's another dynamic resort just across the bay in the quiet city of D'Iberville. The Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort has everything you could want from a luxury casino, but without the crowded streets or packed tables you'll find across the water. Table games, some of the best slots in Mississippi, and award-winning dining await as soon as you check in.
In fact, the Scarlet Pearl is like a shining beacon in the middle of an otherwise industrial-heavy district. So you get all the benefits of staying in the heart of the city but with better views and cheaper prices. If that all sounds like it adds up to a dream vacation, let's dive in and see what makes the Scarlet Pearl such a worthy destination.
What to expect when staying at the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort
As we mentioned, the Scarlet Pearl is not technically in Biloxi, although it's easy to lump it in with other luxurious Biloxi resorts, such as the lavish Beau Rivage Resort & Casino. However, the advantage of being in a city like D'Iberville (pronounced D-eye-burr-ville, according to locals) is that the casino is much more affordable. And yet, thanks to its towering height, you still get views of both Biloxi and, on a clear day, the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump).
According to the Scarlet Pearl's website, the casino has the most dynamic gaming in Mississippi, but what does that mean, exactly? Well, the casino floor has over 800 slot machines, 30-plus table games, and a full-service sportsbook. So no matter how you love to play and gamble, you'll be able to do it all here. However, beyond its gaming selection, Scarlet Pearl has also won awards to solidify its dynamic status. For example, it won the Best of Slots in 2024, the Best of Gaming Award in 2024 and 2025, and the Best of Dining and Nightlife Award in 2024 and 2025, among many others.
Speaking of dining, the Scarlet Pearl has some incredible restaurant options, meaning you don't even have to go off-property to enjoy a fabulous meal. The crown jewel of the resort is Scarlet's Steaks and Seafood, which offers fine dining at moderately high prices. There's also Under the Oak Cafe, which features affordable Southern cuisine and incredible breakfast dishes, or Chopstix Noodle Lounge if you prefer Asian food. For pizzas, sandwiches, salads, and sweets, head to Ami Pizza?, the casino's Italian joint. Lounge Nocherie offers pastries and coffee and is open 24-7, so you can enjoy a hot drink before starting your day. When it's time to toast your vacation (or your winnings), do it at Butler's Bar and Lounge, which has a diverse and tasty cocktail menu.
Planning a Gulf Coast retreat to the Scarlet Pearl
Although gambling can be a lot of fun for adults, it's also a potentially expensive pastime, so you'll likely want to find other ways to enjoy yourself during your stay. First, there's a fabulous pool and outdoor lounge area where you can catch some sun and work on your tan. Second, the resort has its own volcano-themed miniature golf course, which is perfect for visitors of all ages. There's also a fitness center and boutique on site.
Finally, you're only a short drive from Biloxi Beach, so be sure to spend a day relaxing on the sand and watching the waves rolling in. Biloxi also has plenty of other non-gambling activities and some fantastic restaurants, especially if you're in the mood for fresh Gulf Coast seafood.
The easiest way to get to Scarlet Pearl Casino is to fly into Mississippi's second-largest city, aka the "Riviera of the South," Gulfport. From the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, it's only a 20- to 30-minute drive to get to the resort. On average, room rates start at around $120 per night (at the time of writing), even during peak seasons, putting this casino in line with the most affordable in the area. However, if you want the best Scarlet Pearl experience, try to get a room on one of the upper floors so you get the best view possible of Biloxi Bay and the rest of the Gulf.