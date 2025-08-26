As we mentioned, the Scarlet Pearl is not technically in Biloxi, although it's easy to lump it in with other luxurious Biloxi resorts, such as the lavish Beau Rivage Resort & Casino. However, the advantage of being in a city like D'Iberville (pronounced D-eye-burr-ville, according to locals) is that the casino is much more affordable. And yet, thanks to its towering height, you still get views of both Biloxi and, on a clear day, the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump).

According to the Scarlet Pearl's website, the casino has the most dynamic gaming in Mississippi, but what does that mean, exactly? Well, the casino floor has over 800 slot machines, 30-plus table games, and a full-service sportsbook. So no matter how you love to play and gamble, you'll be able to do it all here. However, beyond its gaming selection, Scarlet Pearl has also won awards to solidify its dynamic status. For example, it won the Best of Slots in 2024, the Best of Gaming Award in 2024 and 2025, and the Best of Dining and Nightlife Award in 2024 and 2025, among many others.

Speaking of dining, the Scarlet Pearl has some incredible restaurant options, meaning you don't even have to go off-property to enjoy a fabulous meal. The crown jewel of the resort is Scarlet's Steaks and Seafood, which offers fine dining at moderately high prices. There's also Under the Oak Cafe, which features affordable Southern cuisine and incredible breakfast dishes, or Chopstix Noodle Lounge if you prefer Asian food. For pizzas, sandwiches, salads, and sweets, head to Ami Pizza?, the casino's Italian joint. Lounge Nocherie offers pastries and coffee and is open 24-7, so you can enjoy a hot drink before starting your day. When it's time to toast your vacation (or your winnings), do it at Butler's Bar and Lounge, which has a diverse and tasty cocktail menu.