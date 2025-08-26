This International Airport Out West Boasts The Quickest TSA Wait Times In The Country
One of the most frustrating parts of travel is waiting in a long TSA security line. Aside from the annoyance of taking off your shoes, jewelry, belts, and jackets, and removing liquids and large electronics from your bag, the often interminable wait times can drive you crazy. It's enough to make you want to rent an RV and drive where you're going or simply stay at home. However, every airport isn't the same. According to a study of 2018 data on TSA wait times at 25 major airports in the United States by UpgradedPoints, the airport with the shortest wait time at the TSA checkpoint was Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah. This airport, which had 28 million passengers in 2024, had an average wait time of just 9.1 minutes. Heck, you might need more time than that to take everything out of your bag for the screening.
The study even mentioned the best time to go, with an average wait time of just two minutes between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. The worst time, they said, is Sundays from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m., when people are likely pushing their weekend getaway to the very last second. At that time on Sunday evenings, the wait is around 26 minutes, which is still not bad. If you want to get an idea of the wait time on the day of your flight, just go to the airport's website to see the live security wait time. Even better? The airport is only around 6 miles from downtown Salt Lake City.
All about Salt Lake City International Airport
In addition to having the shortest TSA wait times, Salt Lake City International Airport is also one of the easiest to navigate. It's been going through a years-long, $5.1 billion redevelopment program that is finishing up in 2026. A recent visitor describes the airport on Yelp, saying, "The terminal is spacious, modern, and full of natural light — with huge windows that showcase incredible views of the surrounding mountains. Everything from signage to layout is intuitive, making it easy to navigate between gates even with limited time."
If you get to the airport early and speed through TSA security, there is plenty to do. You'll find all sorts of dining options, from staples such as Auntie Anne's to outfits like Beecher's Handmade Cheese, Market Street Grill, and P.F. Chang's; not to mention plenty of spots to wet your whistle, like Salt Lake Brewing Co. Shopping spots include Cotopaxi, a local Salt Lake City company for outdoor adventurers, M.A.C., Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Lego, and Tumi.
There are also ways to find quiet spots in this busy airport, like Minute Suites, which are a great place to rest with a daybed sofa, bedding, a workstation, and a Smart TV. They also have infant care and Mother's Rooms for nursing, and plenty of water bottle filling stations. There are also accessibility features like accessible shops, restaurants, and restrooms, as well as wheelchair services. They also support the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program to provide additional assistance for people with things like chronic pain and sensory and processing issues.