This International Airport Out West Boasts The Quickest TSA Wait Times In The Country

One of the most frustrating parts of travel is waiting in a long TSA security line. Aside from the annoyance of taking off your shoes, jewelry, belts, and jackets, and removing liquids and large electronics from your bag, the often interminable wait times can drive you crazy. It's enough to make you want to rent an RV and drive where you're going or simply stay at home. However, every airport isn't the same. According to a study of 2018 data on TSA wait times at 25 major airports in the United States by UpgradedPoints, the airport with the shortest wait time at the TSA checkpoint was Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah. This airport, which had 28 million passengers in 2024, had an average wait time of just 9.1 minutes. Heck, you might need more time than that to take everything out of your bag for the screening.

The study even mentioned the best time to go, with an average wait time of just two minutes between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. The worst time, they said, is Sundays from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m., when people are likely pushing their weekend getaway to the very last second. At that time on Sunday evenings, the wait is around 26 minutes, which is still not bad. If you want to get an idea of the wait time on the day of your flight, just go to the airport's website to see the live security wait time. Even better? The airport is only around 6 miles from downtown Salt Lake City.