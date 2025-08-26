Rick Steves' Protégé Reveals Why Tourists Shouldn't Trust Long Lines When Traveling
If you're traveling to a popular destination, you're probably expecting long lines. It's often part of the whole experience, especially when you're traveling during peak tourist season. There are some long lines you just can't avoid, like the Colosseum in Rome or the Louvre in Paris (though you can use travel pro Rick Steves' secret entrance to avoid crowds). However, if you've ever been walking through the streets of your destination and see a line of people waiting for something like a store or a restaurant, you probably wonder if you should hop in just to see what the fuss is all about. However, according to Steves' co-author, collaborator, and protégé Cameron Hewitt, you shouldn't trust a long line while traveling. On Steves' website, Hewitt recalls a colleague who once revealed a saying from communist Poland in the 1980s was, "If you see a line, get in it." However, Hewitt thinks this was likely for essentials. However, he adds, "These days, travelers still encounter some very long lines — for a very different reason — and precisely the opposite advice holds true."
These lines, he tells us, are often from social media influencers who tout a place to their followers, leading to long queues and overhype. You've likely experienced it before, like when someone on TikTok praises some new dessert place you must try. You wait in a line for hours, and when you finally try it, you find that the product is nothing special. Hewitt has tried some of these places after the lines die down, and they really aren't all that.
How to find authentic places worth waiting in line for
If you see an unexpected line, Hewitt says it's worth doing some research yourself, avoiding reviews from influencers. You can easily ask what everyone is waiting for (the Google Translate app can help you out here) and use your phone to actually read some reviews from regular people. In addition, he reminds us that locals are going to have a better handle on what's actually good in the area, rather than people waiting in line.
Ask the person serving you breakfast, your hotel's concierge, or someone inside a store. They live there, so they know the area, as well as what just got popular a few months ago out of the blue. It's best to save standing in enough lines for incredible museums and ancient monuments that are actually worth it. Waiting for two hours to try the very best gelato shop in Florence, according to someone you've only seen on Instagram, is silly. There are dozens of them, and the person taking your ticket to see Michelangelo's statue of "David" probably has a better sense of where you should go.
In addition, you can use Steves' advice on how to find authentic restaurants. First, walk a few blocks from any major tourist site, as those places are going to cater to visitors (this also goes for stores, which may very well be jacking their prices because of the convenience). Look for a handwritten menu in the local language, avoid places with pictures on the menus, and steer clear of any sign with "as seen on Instagram." You have limited time on vacation. Don't waste it waiting in line.