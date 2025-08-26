Rick Steves' Protégé Reveals Why Tourists Shouldn't Trust Long Lines When Traveling

If you see an unexpected line, Hewitt says it's worth doing some research yourself, avoiding reviews from influencers. You can easily ask what everyone is waiting for (the Google Translate app can help you out here) and use your phone to actually read some reviews from regular people. In addition, he reminds us that locals are going to have a better handle on what's actually good in the area, rather than people waiting in line.

Ask the person serving you breakfast, your hotel's concierge, or someone inside a store. They live there, so they know the area, as well as what just got popular a few months ago out of the blue. It's best to save standing in enough lines for incredible museums and ancient monuments that are actually worth it. Waiting for two hours to try the very best gelato shop in Florence, according to someone you've only seen on Instagram, is silly. There are dozens of them, and the person taking your ticket to see Michelangelo's statue of "David" probably has a better sense of where you should go.

In addition, you can use Steves' advice on how to find authentic restaurants. First, walk a few blocks from any major tourist site, as those places are going to cater to visitors (this also goes for stores, which may very well be jacking their prices because of the convenience). Look for a handwritten menu in the local language, avoid places with pictures on the menus, and steer clear of any sign with "as seen on Instagram." You have limited time on vacation. Don't waste it waiting in line.