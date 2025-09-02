The One Unexpected Hand Gesture You Should Never Make When Visiting Italy

In America, you may know the fingers-up version as the "rock on" gesture. But in Italy, it means that someone's spouse or partner has cheated on them. It refers to the traditional symbol of a cuckold, which meant you had horns on your head. It may also derive from the Greek myth of King Minos and Queen Pasiphae, who cheated on her husband with a bull (yes, the animal — Greek myths are wild) and gave birth to the Minotaur. The upward version of le corna is likely to be seen in heated situations when driving, similar to someone giving the middle finger to another driver in the U.S.

Italian hand gestures can be confusing if you're not used to them. If you're new to the whole thing, it's best to continue to simply speak with words or use a translation app to get your point across. That said, there are a few that you should know before you go. If you position your hand with all the fingertips together, making the shape of a small purse, that means, "What the hell do you mean?" or "What do you want?" If someone swings their chin upward and makes a sort of negative noise, that means no. If someone holds their hand horizontally with the fingers straight, bites the hand, and then swishes it out like an ax, this means you're in trouble. You may see parents making this gesture toward their kids when they're misbehaving. Finally, if you want to explore a fun way to communicate with the locals in Italy, the evening promenade (la passeggiata) is a great way to do so.