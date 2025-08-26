This 'Fairytale Small Town' In Arkansas Is A Lakeside Haven With Boating, Fishing, And Waterfront Resorts

If you love being on or near the water, rest assured — this is the place for you. Make your way to Sugarloaf Harbor Marina, whose website touts you can "set your clocks back a few decades, escape the hustle-and-bustle of daily life, and experience memories made to last a lifetime" with their many offerings. Athletic types can rent stand-up paddleboards or wakeboards, families with kids can rent towable tubes, and there's also the option to rent a 22-foot tritoon boat. Boat or jetski owners can also rent a slip at the harbor, with different prices (and electrical service amps) for sailboats, houseboats, and jetskis — with the option for annual rentals, a great choice if you're a repeat visitor to Diamond City.

Rather be in the water than on it? You can also swim in Bull Shoals Lake, with lake access from Jac's Resort and Cafe. And, much like in Mississippi's woodland wonderland of Paul B. Johnson State Park, there's ample opportunity for fishing here, if that's more your speed. Bull Shoals Bass Hole Lodge offers fishing guides and information to help steer you (boat pun intended) towards success with your catch of the day, whether that's bass or walleye, or something else.