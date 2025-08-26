This 'Fairytale Small Town' In Arkansas Is A Lakeside Haven With Boating, Fishing, And Waterfront Resorts
The state of Arkansas offers no shortage of waterfront destinations, from lakeside living in the underrated city of Russellville to the hidden thermal springs at Hot Springs National Park. But for a slice of fairytale paradise, small-town charm, and plenty of nautical activities, add Diamond City to your Arkansas radar. This delightful and scenic town is located on a peninsula that juts out into the waters of Bull Shoals Lake – which covers a staggering 45,000 acres in surface area. Diamond City's serenity and quirkiness combine to make it a memorable and unique spot in the Ozarks.
With a handful of waterfront resorts – plus boating, fishing, and other active outdoor offerings – Diamond City makes a great location for a family vacation. To get here, it's just an hour and 45 minutes driving from Springfield, Missouri, or under two and a half hours from Fayetteville, Arkansas, making it a simple getaway for a family vacation. Alternatively, you can fly to Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport and rent a car to drive around two and a half hours to Diamond City.
Enjoy the life aquatic with Diamond City's lake activities
If you love being on or near the water, rest assured — this is the place for you. Make your way to Sugarloaf Harbor Marina, whose website touts you can "set your clocks back a few decades, escape the hustle-and-bustle of daily life, and experience memories made to last a lifetime" with their many offerings. Athletic types can rent stand-up paddleboards or wakeboards, families with kids can rent towable tubes, and there's also the option to rent a 22-foot tritoon boat. Boat or jetski owners can also rent a slip at the harbor, with different prices (and electrical service amps) for sailboats, houseboats, and jetskis — with the option for annual rentals, a great choice if you're a repeat visitor to Diamond City.
Rather be in the water than on it? You can also swim in Bull Shoals Lake, with lake access from Jac's Resort and Cafe. And, much like in Mississippi's woodland wonderland of Paul B. Johnson State Park, there's ample opportunity for fishing here, if that's more your speed. Bull Shoals Bass Hole Lodge offers fishing guides and information to help steer you (boat pun intended) towards success with your catch of the day, whether that's bass or walleye, or something else.
Relax with waterfront accommodation at one of these resorts
Diamond City may be a small town, with fewer than 800 residents, but it's not lacking in waterfront resorts to stay in. The aforementioned Jac's Resort and Cafe offers charming rooms with self-catering kitchenettes, and Sugarloaf Inn is a family resort that provides a range of setups (cabins, kitchenettes, and rooms) to suit visitors' needs. No matter your preferences and requirements, there's an option catered to you.
Or book in at Sunset on the Shoals, which has eight cozy cabins — each with its own covered deck – and offers private dock access to the lake. (Just be aware that the private dock is first-come, first-served each day, with no slip rentals, meaning that the early bird really does catch the worm — or fish.) Cabin rentals are also available at Bull Shoals Bass Hole Lodge, an ideal spot for avid fishers. Regardless of where you stay in Diamond City, you'll be within easy distance of the main attraction, Bull Shoals Lake, and everything it has to offer — so pack your swimsuits and hit the road to this serene Ozarks destination.