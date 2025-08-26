This Astounding Natural Lake In Australia Ranges From Vivid Magenta To Bubblegum Pink
A bright pink natural lake: These words might conjure up whimsical mental images befitting the imaginary worlds of Dr Seuss or "The Wizard of Oz." It's difficult to believe a phenomenon so astonishing could occur in nature. But, as the saying goes, sometimes the truth is stranger than fiction — and that holds true with Western Australia's technicolor-hued natural lake, Hutt Lagoon. While Australia contains a multitude of stunning ecological sites — like this Great Barrier Reef paradise and this national park named by Bindi Irwin as one of the best wildlife experiences – this stunning hidden lake is a must-see for your trip Down Under.
It might seem like magic, but the reason for the lake's unusual color is actually due to the particular mix of microorganisms found within. In particular, Dunaliella salina algae and Halobacteria — both of which flourish in bodies of water with high salt content — produce beta carotene and red pigment, respectively. Despite the scientific explanation, however, the visual effect is nonetheless otherworldly.
How and when to visit Hutt Lagoon
Hutt Lagoon is at its most saturated pink in the mornings, and weather and time of year both play a role in its color, too. "If it's overcast, it might look grey or silver," explains Sam Hay (via Tourism Western Australia), who owns Port Gregory Caravan Park nearby, "Or it could go the other way, and the clouds could turn pink because of the reflection. Some days it's so bright it's almost purple."
In the summer, the lagoon is drier, and the water generally looks less brightly-colored as a result. But there's also a benefit to visiting in the drier season: the ability to tour the lagoon's sand dunes in a buggy, traversing areas not accessible at other times of the year. To get here, you'll drive five and a half hours due north along the coast from Perth, a quintessential Australian metropolis without the Sydney crowds, until you reach the beach town of Gregory. Park your car at Pink Lake Lookout for prime views of this natural wonder, or board a small plane for an aerial tour from nearby Geraldton or Kalbarri.
What to bring to Hutt Lagoon
Come prepared for the sunlight and heat of Western Australia, with an ample supply of water and sunblock — and maybe a hat for extra sun protection. Bring your swimsuit, if you feel compelled, but know that while swimming is permitted, it's not advised; this is because of the high salt (and algae) content of the lake's water. If you do opt for a dip, it's recommended that you keep your eyes and hair above the water to avoid salt damage, so you may want to pack a floatie. But don't worry: If you're itching for a proper swim, there is a beach with swimming access in nearby Gregory that you can make your way to afterward.
The salt crystals on the bottom of the lake can be sharp as you enter, so water shoes are also not a bad idea if you have a pair. And, of course, don't forget a towel and a change of clothes. You'll also absolutely want to tote along your camera — or even a drone, if you have one — so you can document your trip to this once-in-a-lifetime wonder. And Hutt Lagoon truly is a remarkable place. Although Australia is home to a smattering of pink lakes, climate change and human activity, like salt mining, are changing the landscape of their bubblegum hues. During your visit, be sure to do your part to protect this special natural spot by packing all your trash out with you when you leave.