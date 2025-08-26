This Astounding Natural Lake In Australia Ranges From Vivid Magenta To Bubblegum Pink

Come prepared for the sunlight and heat of Western Australia, with an ample supply of water and sunblock — and maybe a hat for extra sun protection. Bring your swimsuit, if you feel compelled, but know that while swimming is permitted, it's not advised; this is because of the high salt (and algae) content of the lake's water. If you do opt for a dip, it's recommended that you keep your eyes and hair above the water to avoid salt damage, so you may want to pack a floatie. But don't worry: If you're itching for a proper swim, there is a beach with swimming access in nearby Gregory that you can make your way to afterward.

The salt crystals on the bottom of the lake can be sharp as you enter, so water shoes are also not a bad idea if you have a pair. And, of course, don't forget a towel and a change of clothes. You'll also absolutely want to tote along your camera — or even a drone, if you have one — so you can document your trip to this once-in-a-lifetime wonder. And Hutt Lagoon truly is a remarkable place. Although Australia is home to a smattering of pink lakes, climate change and human activity, like salt mining, are changing the landscape of their bubblegum hues. During your visit, be sure to do your part to protect this special natural spot by packing all your trash out with you when you leave.