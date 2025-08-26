The Secret Weather Window That Always Yields Spectacular Views On Any Los Angeles Hike
With over 175 trails listed on quintessential hiking website AllTrails, and an impressive Los Angeles Times compilation of the 70 best hikes in LA, there's no disputing the City of Angels is an incredible hiking haven. Hiking is one of several great budget-friendly activities in Los Angeles, from the sprawling Angeles National Forest in the east to the Santa Monica Mountains that dip gracefully into the Pacific Ocean out west. While LA's best quality is its sunny, Mediterranean climate, there's nothing like hitting the trails after fresh rains, especially when a powdery snowcap blankets the San Gabriel Mountains. This secret weather window purifies LA's skies, yielding spectacular views of iconic landmarks and the famous LA skyline so you can appreciate the city's immense beauty.
Rain has a magical effect on LA's landscape. Showers clear the air of smog and haze, improving visibility and leaving behind crisp, clear skies that give the atmospheric impression that the city's urban sprawl, Downtown Los Angeles, and majestic mountaintops in the Angeles National Forest neighbor each other when they're actually dozens of miles apart.
To glimpse this brilliant phenomenon, grab a camera and scale any one of the city's several hiking trails or overlooks. Early birds will catch the worm, since sunrise is the optimal time to bask in this ideal weather window after a rainy day. Lace up with good hiking shoes, but remember that unpaved trails might still be muddy.
The best hikes and overlooks to take during LA's secret window of great weather
With so many incredible LA trails winding through stunning mountain vistas, knowing where to make the most of this secret window of great weather is essential. According to hiking website Modern Hiker, and backed up by several upvotes on the r/socalhiking subreddit, the hike up to Sandstone Peak, the highest point in the Santa Monica Mountains at 3,111 feet, is an exceptional trek after a period of rain. There's a 3-mile loop and a more challenging 6-mile loop, the latter of which has dazzling, glittering Pacific Ocean views.
There are several other top trail contenders. From the MLK Memorial Overlook along the Community Loop Trail inside Kenneth Hahn State Park, you'll discover a remarkable, post-rainy day view clear out to Mount Baldy, which at 10,068 feet is the highest point in Los Angeles County. The Beaudry Boulevard Loop in the Verdugo Mountains is also an ideal viewing spot. "Not crowded, a decent moderate hike, and such nice views on a clear day," comments one Reddit user. Griffith Park is also full of trails with jaw-dropping views, like the rugged, breathtaking observatory hike.
Don't hike? Don't fret! There are plenty of scenic overlooks around LA that you can drive right up to. One of the most beautiful is Queen's Necklace, the nickname for a scenic coastal street in Rancho Palos Verdes that's a popular sunset viewing spot. The vistas here are staggering, sweeping in one direction along the pristine Pacific coastline, and in the other direction clear out to Downtown Los Angeles, the famous Hollywood Sign, and beyond to the San Gabriel Mountains. From the Jerome C. Daniel Overlook above the Hollywood Bowl, you can marvel at Griffith Observatory backed by imposing Mount Hawkins.