The Secret Weather Window That Always Yields Spectacular Views On Any Los Angeles Hike

With over 175 trails listed on quintessential hiking website AllTrails, and an impressive Los Angeles Times compilation of the 70 best hikes in LA, there's no disputing the City of Angels is an incredible hiking haven. Hiking is one of several great budget-friendly activities in Los Angeles, from the sprawling Angeles National Forest in the east to the Santa Monica Mountains that dip gracefully into the Pacific Ocean out west. While LA's best quality is its sunny, Mediterranean climate, there's nothing like hitting the trails after fresh rains, especially when a powdery snowcap blankets the San Gabriel Mountains. This secret weather window purifies LA's skies, yielding spectacular views of iconic landmarks and the famous LA skyline so you can appreciate the city's immense beauty.

Rain has a magical effect on LA's landscape. Showers clear the air of smog and haze, improving visibility and leaving behind crisp, clear skies that give the atmospheric impression that the city's urban sprawl, Downtown Los Angeles, and majestic mountaintops in the Angeles National Forest neighbor each other when they're actually dozens of miles apart.

To glimpse this brilliant phenomenon, grab a camera and scale any one of the city's several hiking trails or overlooks. Early birds will catch the worm, since sunrise is the optimal time to bask in this ideal weather window after a rainy day. Lace up with good hiking shoes, but remember that unpaved trails might still be muddy.