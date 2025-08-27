Rick Steves Shares The Best Places To Stay In Tuscany For Italy's Top Countryside Experience

Tuscany is known for its beautiful vineyards, rolling hills, and medieval cities. From historic Italian hill towns to quiet and secluded luxury hotels, there are so many options to choose from when you're planning a trip to this region. Travel expert Rick Steves, however, has a preferred place to stay in Tuscany for a top countryside experience, and you may not be familiar with it.

Steves says on his website that his favorite accommodations in Tuscany are agriturismos, or farm stays. Instead of staying in a town or city, Rick Steves recommends that travelers rent a car and stay in the countryside to sample Italian rural life. Having a great host and guide right at your fingertips at an agriturismo will make doing so even more memorable. Not just ordinary guest houses or rental properties, agriturismos are working farms that also take in guests. But unlike an Airbnb or hotel, these properties allow you to truly get to know your hosts as well as participate in local culture. Owners often host events right in their homes, and they know the best spots to recommend nearby.

Agriturismos offer a range of vacation experiences, some being more upscale than others. Having stayed in several himself, Steves says to be sure the property has earned official recognition as an agriturismo, which means that its working farm earns more from agriculture than the lodging does from tourism. Keep in mind that the exact location of the agriturismo (for example, in a little-known town) may not matter that much if you have a wonderful host, engaging activities, delicious food, and a lovely place to rest your head. In addition, the months from May through October are the most popular times for foreigners to visit, so it's best to book well in advance or try out a winter vacation. In another one of his articles, Rick Steves reveals the surprising best season to visit European cities.