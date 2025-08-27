Rick Steves Shares The Best Places To Stay In Tuscany For Italy's Top Countryside Experience
Tuscany is known for its beautiful vineyards, rolling hills, and medieval cities. From historic Italian hill towns to quiet and secluded luxury hotels, there are so many options to choose from when you're planning a trip to this region. Travel expert Rick Steves, however, has a preferred place to stay in Tuscany for a top countryside experience, and you may not be familiar with it.
Steves says on his website that his favorite accommodations in Tuscany are agriturismos, or farm stays. Instead of staying in a town or city, Rick Steves recommends that travelers rent a car and stay in the countryside to sample Italian rural life. Having a great host and guide right at your fingertips at an agriturismo will make doing so even more memorable. Not just ordinary guest houses or rental properties, agriturismos are working farms that also take in guests. But unlike an Airbnb or hotel, these properties allow you to truly get to know your hosts as well as participate in local culture. Owners often host events right in their homes, and they know the best spots to recommend nearby.
Agriturismos offer a range of vacation experiences, some being more upscale than others. Having stayed in several himself, Steves says to be sure the property has earned official recognition as an agriturismo, which means that its working farm earns more from agriculture than the lodging does from tourism. Keep in mind that the exact location of the agriturismo (for example, in a little-known town) may not matter that much if you have a wonderful host, engaging activities, delicious food, and a lovely place to rest your head. In addition, the months from May through October are the most popular times for foreigners to visit, so it's best to book well in advance or try out a winter vacation. In another one of his articles, Rick Steves reveals the surprising best season to visit European cities.
The benefits of staying at an agriturismo
Agriturismos combine hospitality and agriculture in their farm stays, meaning you're in for some fabulous food, wine, and local produce. A hotel may be easier to get to, but in an agriturismo, you're likely to form relationships with your host and get a better sense of what life in Italy is really like. On his website, Rick Steves recounts playing catch with one host's son, going truffle hunting, attending an artichoke festival, and having lunch with the host's Slow Food group. Staying with locals who are entrenched in a community, you'll likely be given day-trip suggestions you wouldn't get with a typical tour group. If you're looking for an authentic Italian experience and are eager to share it with other people — some of whom you haven't met before — this may be the perfect option for you.
Rick Steves notes that the rooms in an agriturismo may be more basic than in an upscale hotel, but breakfast is often included, and a home-cooked dinner may be included in the price of your stay as well. Steves says, "No matter your travel style, sitting down with a farm family at a classic Tuscan table will confirm that la vita è bella." If dinner is not included, the house will likely have a kitchen for you to utilize to prepare your own food. Moreover, these guest houses are usually not very far from towns, vineyards, and dining options, and there will be plenty to explore off-site, including fantastic food and drink. You may even be near the spot where Rick Steves ate the best meal of his life.