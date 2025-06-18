This Historic Italian Hill Town Is Surrounded By Tuscan Vineyards, Hot Springs, And Gorgeous Countryside

It should hardly come as a surprise that Italy is ranked in the top five most visited countries in Europe. This is the land of the soaring Dolomites and the sun-drenched beaches of Sicily, where dreamy ski resorts await in the Alps and castle-topped coast towns cling to the cliffs of Sardinia. At the heart of it all is the much-loved and forever-popular region of Tuscany, a place of rolling vineyards and hilltop towns you simply cannot help but fall in love with. One such hilltop town is Sarteano — and it might just be the laid-back, historic gem you've been searching for.

Located deep in the Province of Siena, near the wine mecca of Montepulciano, Sarteano cascades down a ridge topped with big stone pines. It's crowned by a muscular castle and unfolds in quintessential Tuscan style — think crooked cobbled alleyways draped with washing lines and sunny piazzas peppered with wine bars. Unlike some of its neighbors — like the touristy San Gimignano, for example — this one's rarely mentioned in lists of the top Tuscan towns. It remains off the radar and all the better for it.

Public transport connections aren't great in this rural corner of Tuscany, so it helps to have a car to visit Sarteano. The nearest airport is in Florence, some 85 miles away to the north, while Rome's Fiumicino Airport is a two-hour drive to the south. Access to your own ride will also help when it comes to exploring the surrounding countryside, where the idyllic Val d'Orcia beckons with hot springs and winelands flaunt their fine tipples.