Perched On Washington's Pacific Coast Is A Dazzling Vegas-Style Casino With Breathtaking Ocean Views

If you know anything about the Pacific Northwest, you know that it has some of the best coastlines in the world. While the beaches around here aren't as exotic or balmy as those of the Caribbean or tropics, they're still stunningly beautiful and perfect for all seasons. But what if you could have all the fun of Las Vegas while enjoying a picturesque vacation on the Washington coast? Well, you can at Quinault Beach Resort and Casino.

Nestled within the gorgeous city of Ocean Shores, where you can also find kite-friendly breezes and family fun, Quinault Beach is the best casino experience in the area. Even if you're not much into gambling or playing cards, the fact that the resort sits along the water and has some of the best dining options around means it's ideal for any kind of traveler.

So for those who want a PNW vacation but with some added pizzazz, Quinault Beach Resort and Casino is just the ticket. Here's what you can expect when staying at this fabulous hotel.