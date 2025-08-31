Perched On Washington's Pacific Coast Is A Dazzling Vegas-Style Casino With Breathtaking Ocean Views
If you know anything about the Pacific Northwest, you know that it has some of the best coastlines in the world. While the beaches around here aren't as exotic or balmy as those of the Caribbean or tropics, they're still stunningly beautiful and perfect for all seasons. But what if you could have all the fun of Las Vegas while enjoying a picturesque vacation on the Washington coast? Well, you can at Quinault Beach Resort and Casino.
Nestled within the gorgeous city of Ocean Shores, where you can also find kite-friendly breezes and family fun, Quinault Beach is the best casino experience in the area. Even if you're not much into gambling or playing cards, the fact that the resort sits along the water and has some of the best dining options around means it's ideal for any kind of traveler.
So for those who want a PNW vacation but with some added pizzazz, Quinault Beach Resort and Casino is just the ticket. Here's what you can expect when staying at this fabulous hotel.
Getting to know Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
As you would expect with a casino, Quinault Beach has a massive, 200,000-square-foot floor for you to gamble responsibly. Slots are the main attraction, as the resort has over 600 varieties of machines. The casino is also 100% smoke-free, so you can enjoy your wins in a clean-air environment. One thing to keep in mind, though, is that the casino has limited options for table games. According to the resort's website, the only games are blackjack, pai gow poker, three-card poker, and Player's Edge 21. Unfortunately, games like roulette and craps are not available.
But gambling is not the only reason to book a room at Quinault Beach. The resort also has a lounge and theater for live entertainment and DJs to help you dance the night away. Enrollment in the casino's free Q-Club Rewards program yields points on every purchase at the casino, which can then be put toward meals and merch.
Since this area can be pretty chilly for most of the year, Quinault Beach doesn't have an outdoor pool. Instead, there's a heated indoor lap pool and sauna so you can enjoy the water, even if it's too cold to go to the beach. However, during spring and summer, the sand is just a short walk from your hotel room.
Mixing Vegas vibes with gorgeous Pacific Northwest coastlines
The easiest way to get to Quinault Beach Resort and Casino is to fly into the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and drive about two and a half hours west. Along the way, you'll pass by a the Washington city of Aberdeen, once called the "Hellhole of the Pacific." At the time of writing, room rates start at around $200 per night, but rooms with ocean views are more expensive. If that's too rich for you, know that room rates decrease in fall and winter during the off-season.
Although the main reason to stay at Quinault Beach is for the adult gaming options and easy beach access, the resort also has some incredible dining. The two main restaurants are Emily's Oceanfront Restaurant and Nawitin Big Eats. Emily's is perfect for when you want a more elegant experience next to the water. Menu highlights include salmon, prime rib, and steaks. For more casual dining, Big Eats is perfect for everyone. Burgers, hot dogs, and chicken tenders are all mainstays, along with plenty of other fried treats. The restaurant also features a splendid brunch on Sundays. In addition to these two restaurants, Quinault Beach also has the Ocean Lounge where musicians sometimes perform as well as Fireside Coffee and the Cirqle Bar on the casino floor.
Because of its proximity to the Washington coast, staying at Quinault Beach Resort allows you to explore more of the smaller cities in the area. For example, if you head south to the other side of North Bay, you'll run into the cozy town of Westport, where you can sunset-watch, shop, and walk along the sand.