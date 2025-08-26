One Of The World's Largest Zoos Thrives In This Historic North Carolina Town Rich In Trails And Art

A visit to Asheboro, North Carolina, is truly an all-in-one adventure. This city is a hodgepodge of culture and nature, but is probably best known for being the home of the North Carolina Zoo. This is one of the largest natural habitat zoos in the world, with a focus on animals from North America and Africa. Visitors can plan to spend a few hours (or more) meeting animals and soaking up the sun in the North Carolina Zoo.

Aside from the town's main attraction, there's no shortage of things to do — from unique museums to historic sites and spending time in the outdoors. After a day of animal encounters, head downtown to explore the arts and culture scene, with must-visit theaters, galleries, and museums. If you still can't get enough of nature, take a hike on one of the many trails around the city or stroll around pockets of greenery like Bicentennial Park. Take it further by sleeping amidst nature in a glamping experience at Postcard Cabins Asheboro or Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp Resort.

Asheboro is part of the Piedmont Triad metropolitan area. If you're flying in, Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro is approximately 40 minutes away, or you can choose to arrive in the most direct way via the Asheboro Regional Airport. Some of the other cities in the Piedmont Triad are also great additions to a getaway, like Winston-Salem, a prime retirement destination surrounded by beautiful vineyards.