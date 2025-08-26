One Of The World's Largest Zoos Thrives In This Historic North Carolina Town Rich In Trails And Art
A visit to Asheboro, North Carolina, is truly an all-in-one adventure. This city is a hodgepodge of culture and nature, but is probably best known for being the home of the North Carolina Zoo. This is one of the largest natural habitat zoos in the world, with a focus on animals from North America and Africa. Visitors can plan to spend a few hours (or more) meeting animals and soaking up the sun in the North Carolina Zoo.
Aside from the town's main attraction, there's no shortage of things to do — from unique museums to historic sites and spending time in the outdoors. After a day of animal encounters, head downtown to explore the arts and culture scene, with must-visit theaters, galleries, and museums. If you still can't get enough of nature, take a hike on one of the many trails around the city or stroll around pockets of greenery like Bicentennial Park. Take it further by sleeping amidst nature in a glamping experience at Postcard Cabins Asheboro or Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp Resort.
Asheboro is part of the Piedmont Triad metropolitan area. If you're flying in, Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro is approximately 40 minutes away, or you can choose to arrive in the most direct way via the Asheboro Regional Airport. Some of the other cities in the Piedmont Triad are also great additions to a getaway, like Winston-Salem, a prime retirement destination surrounded by beautiful vineyards.
Visiting the North Carolina Zoo
If there's one thing you can't miss while visiting Asheboro, it's the North Carolina Zoo. With over 1,700 animals and 200 species in their care, they also focus on conservation work for endangered species and local wildlife, while also being home to one of the best elephant exhibits in the US. Visitors will discover three main habitats to visit: North America, Africa, and the Desert. You can get up close to the animals with a Meet the Keeper experience or opt for the Air Hikes ropes course, Kidzone, or Treehouse Trek.
Take advantage of its Ride-and-a-Guide tours that include exploring on a golf cart with a professional guide who will keep you informed the whole ride. You can choose from 1.5-hour to half-day tours, or even go VIP. They also offer public and private Zoofari tours of the 40-acre Watani Grasslands. Here, you'll meet nine species that traditionally call the grasslands home, with an expert to guide you along the way. Tours last from 45 minutes to one hour and are open from April to October, every Thursday to Sunday.
Of course, you can always opt to go for a self-guided tour, so make sure to download a copy of the park map. If the zoo is part of your itinerary, keep in mind that peak season is from March 15 to November 15. It can get crowded, and parking spaces are at a premium, especially when the weather is good, so make sure to come early to secure a spot.
Other things to do in Asheboro
If you're a patron of the arts, a visit to downtown Asheboro is perfect for you. Make sure to stop by the historic Sunset Theatre for a night out of concerts, plays, and even movies. The theater's Spanish-style architecture will transport you to 1930, when the theater first opened. Another art icon on downtown Asheboro's Sunset Avenue is The Randolph Arts Guild. This spot features the Sara Smith Self Gallery, showcasing local art exhibits, and Morings Craft Store, where you can take home some of the work created by local artists. For more thriving arts and downtown fun, Greensboro is a quick day trip away.
Asheboro is surrounded by wonderful outdoor recreation spots, which is great if you're looking for hiking trails to explore. In the North Carolina Zoo, you'll find a couple of trails to try. The Purgatory Mountain trail is an out-and-back trail that starts from the zoo and continues for just under 1 mile to Purgatory Mountain's peak. Asheboro is also a part of the trail system that connects Randolph County and the Uwharrie National Forest, Deep River State Trail, and Purgatory Mountain.
Visitors can also combine history and an easy walk with a trip to Pisgah Covered Bridge. The bridge is a historic landmark that dates back to 1911 and is one of only two covered bridges left in North Carolina. You can discover it on an easy loop trail that takes you to the bridge and back to the parking area.