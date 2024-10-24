The 5 Best Elephant Exhibits At US Zoos, According To Reviews
Nature is filled with incredible creatures, but none have the power to take our breath away quite like the elephant. The combination of human-relatable social behavior, high intelligence, and massive size is hard to find a match for in the animal kingdom, and for that reason, we as a species have long been captivated by the majestic creatures.
Elephants are naturally among the biggest attractions at any zoo, though over the last few decades, keeping them in captivity at all has become a highly controversial issue. The ethics of zoos of any sort have been called into question more and more through the years, but especially when it comes to such large animals that demand more space to live full, unhindered lives. Of course, matters of conservation also come into account, but the fact stands that many of the most prominent elephant exhibits in America have been condemned by groups like In Defense of Animals and the Nonhuman Rights Project. Places like the Dallas Zoo and the Los Angeles Zoo — the latter of which was the subject of major protests earlier this year after some elephant deaths — have built strong reputations off of their exhibits, but they're also among the locations most frequently called out.
In assembling this list of the best elephant exhibits at U.S. zoos, we took into account the reputation of care and the standard of living for the animals, as well as things like enclosure size, visitor experience, ratings on travel aggregators, and professional reviews. You can read more about our methodology at the end of this article.
The North Carolina Zoo is an underrated gem
The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, North Carolina may not be known as one of the absolute best zoos in North America, but it's a great spot to visit if you live in the Southeast, and it has a great elephant habitat. The zoo's Watani Grasslands Habitat boasts over 40 acres of land for the herd of elephants (six at the time of this writing) and other animals to roam and feed in. That's a lot more than most zoos in the country, and it's a big reason why the North Carolina Zoo has gained a better reputation among animal rights groups than some of its more famous competitors.
This zoo is also well-liked among visitors, with some placing it near the top of all American zoos when it comes to the elephants specifically. The zoo as a whole holds a 4.5 out of five average rating on Tripadvisor from more than 1,700 visitor reviews, and the Watani Grassland Habitat is a popular pick as the zoo's main attraction. "My favorite part of this visit was seeing the elephants," one five-star reviewer wrote on Tripadvisor in 2021. "We will definitely visit again."
Tickets for the North Carolina Zoo are also extremely reasonable, with adult general admission only running $15 per, and kids under the age of 12 getting in for just $11. Children under two-years-old get in free, making this an all-around great location for an affordable family trip.
Disney's Animal Kingdom has a great elephant habitat
Disney World isn't just good for thrilling rides, character meet-and-greets, and overpriced snacks. It also has a ton of live animals at Orlando's Animal Kingdom location, including one of the best elephant habitats in the country. The animals have over 7 acres to wander, making it one of the largest elephant habitats in America, and it's home to six elephants, including a relatively recent newborn named Corra.
The blending of animal habitats with more traditional theme park fare is what makes Animal Kingdom so special, and it helps to know that the park has stayed off activist lists of the worst zoo environments for elephants. The Disney Conservation Fund also does work beyond the park to help preserve natural habitats for elephants and contribute to conservation efforts.
Disney is making some big changes at Animal Kingdom, including replacing the longstanding Dinoland area with a new "Tropical Americas" zone featuring theming from "Encanto" and the "Indiana Jones" franchise. For now, though, it seems that the company isn't wavering in its focus on animal care and live educational habitats for visitors. After all, it's still called the Animal Kingdom.
The National Zoo is one of the best for seeing Asian elephants
While African elephants tend to steal all the thunder due to their larger size, Asian elephants deserve love too, which is part of why the National Zoo's Elephant Trails habitat makes this list. Part of the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, DC, the National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute does extensive scientific research, and the elephant exhibit is no different. Because of the Smithsonian Institute's international status, the zoo is very involved in behavioral, genetic, and environmental studies concerning Asian elephants. All with the end goal of supporting a more sustainable balance between human and elephant existence in the rest of the world.
These programs are at the forefront of Elephant Trails, which currently houses seven elephants, and which is regularly brought up as a favorite among elephant fans. "Great elephant enclosures, both inside and out," one reviewer wrote on Tripadvisor in September 2024. "The elephants were great," wrote another. "We were able to see them multiple times from different views."
The exhibit is open from 8:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m. in the summer and until 4:00 p.m. in the winter, though you'll want to bring a coat, of course, if you visit during the colder months. For those too far from DC to make an in-person visit, the zoo's website provides live "Elephant Cams" free of charge.
The San Diego Zoo Safari Park's elephant habitat is massive
The San Diego Zoo is well known as one of the best Zoos in North America, if not the entire world. While the main park's elephant habitat, known as Elephant Odyssey, is great, it pales in comparison to the much larger habitat at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.
A sister-site of the main zoo, the Safari Park is exactly what it sounds like — a much larger, more open area where animals have more room to roam freely. Guests can still get up close and personal via a range of visit packages, including guided tours. In total, the Safari Park covers 1,800 acres, and while that space is still subdivided, it gives each species far more space than they'd have at even the best regular zoos. Naturally, a visit includes great views of the park's elephant herd, making it a unique and worthwhile experience for fans of the majestic animals.
The Safari Park as a whole has long been a huge hit with visitors, earning a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award in 2024. But if you wait a year or so for your next visit, the elephant habitat will be even better. San Diego Zoo Safari Park is currently in the midst of a major renovation project for the elephant area, which will be renamed the Denny Sanford Elephant Valley. According to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance website, these changes "will reimagine the heart of the Safari Park, turning the current elephant environment into a dynamic savanna and a place of exploration." That means new vantage points, including an overpass from which visitors can look down on the elephant herd, and a lodge for hosting educational programming.
The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee takes wonderful care of its animals
Tennessee is a great state for zoos, aquariums, and wildfires reserves, with the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga and Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies in Gatlinburg both making our list of the best aquariums in America. The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee covers 3,060 acres of land near Hohenwald, and while you can't visit it like you can a zoo, it's still well worth a spot on this list. It has frequently become home to elephants after they leave other zoos in America.
This is a wildlife refuge, which means that the whole purpose is the care, comfort, and health of the elephants. However, people can visit the organization's Discovery Center, which regularly puts on classes, shows, and other multimedia educational programs to help spread the word about elephant care and conservation at large. This can be a great, less strenuous option for a family visit, and you can also tune in online on the EleCam to see live broadcasting of the elephants.
According to the organization's website, "The Elephant Sanctuary is the largest elephant preserve for both African and Asian elephants in North America and the only facility caring for elephants that is accredited by both the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (GFAS) and by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA)." It's a great spot to support, especially for those who disagree with the traditional zoo model.
Our methodology
We picked these zoos and sanctuaries based on a range of factors, including visitor reviews and ratings on aggregators like Google and Tripadvisor, size and sophistication of the habitats, and reputation among animal rights groups. We also wanted to provide a range of experiences, from the most traditional zoo habitats to full wildlife refuges. More recent reviews and reputations were weighted more heavily.