The 5 Best Elephant Exhibits At US Zoos, According To Reviews

Nature is filled with incredible creatures, but none have the power to take our breath away quite like the elephant. The combination of human-relatable social behavior, high intelligence, and massive size is hard to find a match for in the animal kingdom, and for that reason, we as a species have long been captivated by the majestic creatures.

Advertisement

Elephants are naturally among the biggest attractions at any zoo, though over the last few decades, keeping them in captivity at all has become a highly controversial issue. The ethics of zoos of any sort have been called into question more and more through the years, but especially when it comes to such large animals that demand more space to live full, unhindered lives. Of course, matters of conservation also come into account, but the fact stands that many of the most prominent elephant exhibits in America have been condemned by groups like In Defense of Animals and the Nonhuman Rights Project. Places like the Dallas Zoo and the Los Angeles Zoo — the latter of which was the subject of major protests earlier this year after some elephant deaths — have built strong reputations off of their exhibits, but they're also among the locations most frequently called out.

Advertisement

In assembling this list of the best elephant exhibits at U.S. zoos, we took into account the reputation of care and the standard of living for the animals, as well as things like enclosure size, visitor experience, ratings on travel aggregators, and professional reviews. You can read more about our methodology at the end of this article.