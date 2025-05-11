The Best Travel Destinations For Gen Z, According To Research
One generation is dominating the travel industry, and we'll give you a hint — it's not Millennials. No, as the early 1990s babies settle down and begin a new phase of their adult lives, it's their younger counterparts, Gen Z, that are becoming a huge constituency in the travel market. From cruise lines to hoteliers to restaurants and beach rentals, those who work in the hospitality and travel industries are now being forced to contend with a new generation of younger, leaner, more progressive, and adventurous travelers.
So, where are Gen Z travelers going? For this digitally native, socially conscious generation, the perfect destination isn't just about pretty beaches (though, let's be honest, a nice palm tree pic doesn't hurt). It's about experiences that feel meaningful, memorable, and totally brand new. Whether it's a place that champions eco-tourism, a hotspot with a vibrant food culture, or a city dripping in street art and second-hand shops, Gen Z is looking to collect more than just passport stamps.
These up-and-comers are chasing connection, creativity, and vistas that feel like their TikTok For You page come to life, all the while leaving gorgeous natural spots healthier than they found them. To generate the ultimate Gen Z destination wishlist, we've scoured expert trend reports, tracked down viral travel content, and analyzed what young travelers are actually booking. So grab your reusable water bottle, pack that portable charger, and log your PTO because these gems aren't your grandparents' vacation spots.
Bath, England
One of the most romantic filming locations you can visit in the United Kingdom is this cosmopolitan city located in Somerset, England. The aptly named Bath is a historical and architectural wonder whose must-see spots span everything from ancient Roman bathhouses to "Bridgerton" filming sites dripping in wisteria and charm. And let's not forget the water features as well.
For Gen Z travelers who build their travel itineraries by scrolling social media, a stroll along the Pulteney Bridge and The Weir — Bath's unique, half-moon-shaped dam — will offer dark academia-coded views of the River Avon. With moderate temperatures, you can rest easy knowing that you'll get swoon-worthy shots no matter the season, from sun-sparkled shots of the river in the summer to orange and red freckled photos in the dreamy autumn.
Bath has long been a favorite among U.K. travelers, but this walkable stunner with creamy Georgian townhouses, artsy culture, and cozy cafés has truly found its niche with Gen Z. The citizens of Ancient Rome once flocked to the natural thermal springs of this city to bathe and worship the goddess Sulis Minerva, and while you might not find much free wine floating around today, visitors can still sink into relaxation by booking a stay at one of the city's many holistic spas. From massages and facials to beauty treatments and sound baths, Bath is set for take-off with this generation more interested in wellness and self-care than their predecessors have ever been.
Nikko, Japan
It's no secret that Gen Z loves train travel. Not only is riding the rails better for the environment, one of Gen Z's greatest loves, but studies also show that the unhurried, panoramic style of train travel matches up perfectly with the younger generation's desire for experiential travel. We've been telling each other that "the journey is more important than the destination," but the 1996-2010 babies are taking this maxim to heart.
If you're one such youngster who favors train travel, there's no better place to float high in the sky on the back of an iron horse than this mountainous region of Japan. Tokyo and Kyoto are all well and good for the neon light seekers and city stompers, but for those who belong to a slower generation, this rural, waterfall-marked spot in the Tochigi prefecture offers once-in-a-lifetime foliage views, rushing waters, and old-school Japanese temples galore.
In 2022, the Tochigi prefecture was the recipient of improved train services, meaning that travelers can now dart between Tokyo and Nikko in just under two hours. Not only do these new trains offer a more ethical way to see rural Japan, carrying passengers up the country using 100% renewable energy, but this tucked-away town also satisfies the younger generation's curiosity about lesser-explored destinations around the world. Why send postcards from one of the most populated urban centers in the world when you can immerse yourself in a rocky, real pocket of Japanese culture?
Brisbane, Australia
This charming Australian city with unbeatable river views has been singing its siren call to Gen Z for quite some time, and they're finally starting to answer the call. Situated in the heart of Queensland, Brisbane's pedigree has moved up the ranks in Aussie appeal in recent years thanks to a boom in Aboriginal art exhibitions, foodie culture, and Gen Z's interest in underrated gems.
At first glance, Brisbane's sunny disposition is no different than that of its sister cities, Sydney or Melbourne. However, dig a little deeper, and you'll find that there's more on offer than just surf and turf. In fact, Brisbane's Aboriginal art culture is having a serious moment with the First Nations-owned, non-profit art collective Aboriginal Art Co. Located in a retired bank vault, this cutting-edge arts hub is a must-see for the socially-conscious Gen Z generation, whose interest in the art of marginalized communities is only beginning.
Recently renovated, the restaurant Naldham House also sweetens the pot. Reviving a once snoozy food scene, this restaurant and more — including Stilts Dining — have put Brisbane on the map for an entire population whose favorite pastime is hunting on TikTok for viral new recipes and trendy food spots. Gen Z will rejoice in Cantonese fare with an Aussie twist, Wagyu beef, and authentic seafood. To top it all off? The newly-built Neville Bonner bridge has connected the city like never before, allowing visitors to bop straight from South Bank to the arts district.
Franschhoek, South Africa
Gazing at the mountains in Franschhoek, South Africa, will have you thinking you're looking at a painted canvas, not a true, blue earthly sky. Between the rolling hills of the vineyards and the sloping "Lord of the Rings"-esque mounds, the skyline of this micro hotspot is as far away from urban skylines as you can get. There are several reasons why such a tranquil spot is currently popping off with Gen Z.
First, cultural shifts post-COVID have seen the younger generation embracing longer vacations in quieter destinations, setting the stage for a trend of "slow travel" to untouristed towns across the globe. Second, increased interest in social justice has made Gen Z more conscious of where they're putting their dollars, and with Black-owned wineries like Klein Goederust flourishing, Franschhoek is firing on all cylinders in this new travel landscape. And finally, the town was crowned the home of "South Africa's Best Restaurant" when the World Culinary Awards named Epice Restaurant as the nation's winner in 2024, making this hidden gem all the more attractive to aspiring foodies.
Between the undeniable natural beauty, relaxing vibe, booming culinary scene, and budding tourist-centric companies, Gen Z has truly found a diamond in the rough with Franschhoek. With a name that can be translated from Dutch to mean "French Corner," you can also expect to partake in some exquisite wine tastings. In these verdant hills, you'll have your pick of poisons.
Koh Samui, Thailand
This tropical Thai island paradise might just be the one location Gen Z, Millennials, and Baby Boomers can all agree on. Spanning 88 miles, Koh Samui is popular among some for its upscale tropical paradise with sugar sand beaches surrounded by vast jungles. However, Gen Z counts this Asian island as one of its treasures due to the unplugged nature of a stay on the rugged island.
According to a Connected Consumer report conducted by Decision Lab, 76% of the Gen Z population have a desire to disconnect from social media and hopefully break their phone addiction. And where else better to detox than in the mint-green waters of Koh Samui? For Gen Zers looking to escape their ordinary by going unplugged, Koh Samui strikes the perfect chord between adventure and downtime. It's not only relaxation that's on the agenda; visitors can also take up scuba diving or hiking up one of the island's many waterfalls.
This unique combination of island adventure and meditative self-work is exactly what a member of Gen Z might ask of their travel agent (if a 20-something used a travel agent). That's not all, though. The diverse Thai food is another massive draw. Think wood-paneled cocktail libraries and farm-to-table restaurants nestled among lotus ponds and colorful gardens, all with menu items that will fit perfectly into a vegan or vegetarian diet. For the more luxurious of Gen Z travellers, this yoga-happy island getaway is just waiting to be discovered.
Dublin, Ireland
In 2025, a green wave descended upon pop culture. From the sexy and sad Paul Mescal's starring turn in first "Normal People" and later "Gladiator 2" to bad boy actor Barry Keoghan romancing American sweetheart popstar Sabrina Carpenter, there has been a large influx of Irish actors infiltrating Hollywood. The result? Not only has it become "quite sexy to be Irish," according to writer Róisín Lanigan (who spoke on the subject to Vulture), but it has also become quite trendy to visit the nation's capital of Dublin.
For a generation of doom-scrollers and pop culture aficionados, no one is on top of these travel trends like Gen Z. With the Hollywood shine that has descended upon Ireland, the streets and pubs of Dublin are filled with 20-somethings who are on the hunt for their very own poetry-loving Connell Waldron (Mescal's "Normal Peolple" role) or fiery-haired Penelope Featherington, the shy but witty character played by Irish actress Nicola Coughlan in season three of "Bridgerton."
That's not all, though. Dublin is a vibrant mix of old-world charm and modern cool that is totally in tune with Gen Z's vibe. It's walkable, famously welcoming, and takes its nightlife seriously. For culture lovers, the city is packed with history and personality. Try Trinity College's Long Room, which looks like it stepped straight out of a "Harry Potter film, or the cobbled lanes of Temple Bar that echo with live music and Celtic chatter from iconic vintage shops.
Jeju Island, South Korea
Towering cliffs reflect on the pristine waters of the East China Sea, the Jeongbang Waterfall cascades from 75 feet high, and the Seongsan Ilchulbong volcanic cone stands in the exact same coastal pool where it erupted 5,000 years ago. This is Jeju Island, a tranquil and Gen Z-friendly alternative to the techno skylines of Seoul.
This spectacular spot has long been a prime travel destination within eastern Asia. However, over the course of the past few years, the destination has gone viral time and time again for its gorgeous scenery, unique culture and traditions, and sandy beaches, making it a high priority as a Gen Z travel destination. Often nicknamed the "Hawaii of Korea," Jeju Island has all the stunning vistas without the wallet-pinching high prices. It's also a top pick for the eco-conscious younger generation thanks to its emphasis on becoming a carbon-free island by 2030.
Hike up the cloud-grazing Mount Halla, cycle along scenic coastlines, or recharge in picturesque cafes hidden among citrus orchards. Whether you're chasing solitude, surreal landscapes, or just that K-drama fantasy come to life, Jeju has range. It's peaceful, playful, and just remote enough to feel like a true escape while still being camera-ready.
Macau, China
With luxurious lifestyles more sought-after than ever, Gen Z is set to take a serious interest in this party-centric "Las Vegas of the East," which is known for its supersized casinos and multiple Michelin-starred restaurants. An autonomous region shining out from the south coast of China, Macau is a unique blend of cultures. From Portuguese colonial architecture to ancient Chinese temples, this is a must-visit for Gen Z travelers who not only crave culture but also a bit of chaos.
Monaco is so last century. For the youngsters who are looking to spend their twenties like one long Spring Break trip, Macau is the newest go-to destination. You can explore 17th-century ruins in the morning, snack on dim sum in a traditional teahouse by noon, and be sipping cocktails at a sky-high rooftop bar by sunset, not to mention a game of poker and a ride on the slots to send you off to bed. Though it may be tiny, this colorful city is one of the globe's best-kept secrets — at least, it is for now.
Copenhagen, Denmark
Whether you're sipping coffee in a converted greenhouse café, thrifting for vintage dresses in Nørrebro, or taking a polar plunge in the city's harbor, the capital city of Denmark is an oasis for Gen Z travelers who prioritize sustainability, happiness, and history. As one of the world's most environmentally friendly cities and one of the happiest cities on the globe, Copenhagen offers a lifestyle that is tightly aligned with Gen Z's ecological aspirations.
For members of the younger generation who care about the planet and pushing the envelope, Copenhagen checks every box. With bike lanes smoother than your last situationship and a public transport system that runs like clockwork, this Nordic hotspot (pun intended) will offer travelers an adventure steeped in nature, efficiency, and ancient Viking history. For a quintessentially stylish Danish day out, grab a pastry, hop on a rental bike, and glide past colorful, fairy-tale rooftops in Nyhavn and sleek, modern architecture all in one ride. For Gen Z travelers looking to blend sustainability with serious style, this Danish gem delivers the vibes on all levels.
São Paulo, Brazil
South America's largest country is a tourist haven famed for beaches, rainforests, and city life. Brazil is home to the Amazon Rainforest and the Andes Mountains, but it's the city of São Paulo that has won Gen Z's heart. But, in these challenging social times, is it any surprise that the home of the world's largest Pride parade has become a hub of youthful energy and exploration?
Pride season in São Paulo lasts for the entire month of June, offering visitors an exciting program of concerts, cultural fairs, street markets, dance performances, and more. This summer celebration of all things LGBTQ+ has drawn visitors to São Paulo in droves for decades, but Pride has taken on new meaning with the rise of anti-LGBTQ politics in the 2020s. This, paired with the fact that Gen Z adults are identifying as LGBTQ at higher and higher rates than their older counterparts, means that São Paulo represents more than a palm tree paradise to the younger generation.
The largest city in Brazil is a beacon of hope. It doesn't hurt that it's a global melting pot of culture, with everything from Japanese-Brazilian fusion to plant-based Amazonian cuisine on the menu. Not to mention the fact that the city is home to one of the world's coolest collections of street art, most notably in Beco do Batman. Add in dozens of museums, and you've got a destination with major social and creative clout.
Sun Valley, Idaho
Known for its endless outdoor thrills, this snowy destination has recently popped onto the radar of those Gen Z'ers who wish they were raised in Calabasas, California. While the younger generation is known for its environmental awareness, progressive social thinking, and digital savvy, they are also the generation raised on "Keeping up with the Kardashians" and the rise of status symbols like Teslas, verified blue checks on social media, and trends like "quiet luxury." There are no limits.
And with celebrities flocking to this prime ski resort destination, it's no surprise that Sun Valley, Idaho, has made it onto Gen Z's collective wishlist in recent years. With visitors like Oprah Winfrey and Tom Hanks, this once-quiet celebrity haven has gone public in 2025. Tucked away along the scenic crags of the Northern Rocky Mountains, this under-the-radar gem is like the indie band of travel destinations, making it all the more appealing to the brand-aware Gen Z. A status symbol in itself, a trip to Sun Valley is best planned in the winter, when visitors can enjoy the town's legendary ski slopes and snow-covered vistas that look straight out of a Wes Anderson film.
Methodology
To uncover the best travel destinations for Gen Z, we dug deep into trend reports from trusted travel sources like L'Officiel, American Express, and beyond, but we didn't stop there. By studying the cultural shifts that have taken root with this population of people born between 1996 and 2010 (such as a stronger emphasis on sustainable travel), recent 2025 booking data, and popular travel hashtags on sites like TikTok, we were able to pinpoint locations that offer a balance of cultural immersion and digital connectivity, along with adventure, affordability, and serious aesthetic appeal.
Thanks to their shifting priorities, Gen Z has redefined what a "dream vacation" looks like. This means we're dealing with a population that puts less emphasis on five-star luxury and more focus on environmental friendliness, budget-conscious options, and true-to-life experiences that mimic the kind of food a local would eat, the accommodation they might call home, and the bars they might stop off to after a shift at work. Overall, Gen Z is a group of travelers who prioritize authenticity above all else. So, whether you're mapping out your potential gap year or just wondering where all the travel influencers on your TikTok FYP will be heading this summer, this wishlist is a prediction of what destinations just might be popping off with the second youngest generation.