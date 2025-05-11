The Best Travel Destinations For Gen Z, According To Research

One generation is dominating the travel industry, and we'll give you a hint — it's not Millennials. No, as the early 1990s babies settle down and begin a new phase of their adult lives, it's their younger counterparts, Gen Z, that are becoming a huge constituency in the travel market. From cruise lines to hoteliers to restaurants and beach rentals, those who work in the hospitality and travel industries are now being forced to contend with a new generation of younger, leaner, more progressive, and adventurous travelers.

So, where are Gen Z travelers going? For this digitally native, socially conscious generation, the perfect destination isn't just about pretty beaches (though, let's be honest, a nice palm tree pic doesn't hurt). It's about experiences that feel meaningful, memorable, and totally brand new. Whether it's a place that champions eco-tourism, a hotspot with a vibrant food culture, or a city dripping in street art and second-hand shops, Gen Z is looking to collect more than just passport stamps.

These up-and-comers are chasing connection, creativity, and vistas that feel like their TikTok For You page come to life, all the while leaving gorgeous natural spots healthier than they found them. To generate the ultimate Gen Z destination wishlist, we've scoured expert trend reports, tracked down viral travel content, and analyzed what young travelers are actually booking. So grab your reusable water bottle, pack that portable charger, and log your PTO because these gems aren't your grandparents' vacation spots.