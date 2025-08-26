Along Oregon's Central Coast Is An Idyllic City With Beaches, Marine Thrills, Seafood, And Endless Charm

Situated along Oregon's Central Coast is an idyllic city that will blow you away: Newport. It's famed for being home to one of America's best aquariums, where you'll encounter everything from frolicking otters to clear tunnels brimming with sharks. Newport is also the Dungeness Crab Capital of the World, and as such, it boasts top-notch seafood. There's no other way to put it, your time at this endlessly charming coastal destination will be well spent, and marine thrills are guaranteed. Arguably, one of the toughest decisions you'll have to make is deciding which beach (Newport has several) to explore first.

One of Newport's most iconic landmarks is the Yaquina Head Lighthouse. This 19th-century structure and the Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area, which charges an entrance fee for vehicles, are definitely worth checking out. Not only will you view the Beaver State's tallest lighthouse, but Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area also features hiking trails and Cobble Beach, known for its volcanic rock-covered shores and tide pools. "We saw crabs, anemones, purple sea urchins, muscles, huge starfish, and much more," wrote an individual on Google.

From here, you can hike to Quarry Cove, a spectacular and accessible beach framed by cliffs and greenery. What's more, you'll often spot whales and other wildlife at Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area. If you're looking for a place to have a casual stroll on the sand, consider Beverly Beach State Park, a popular camping spot in Newport. You might even discover fossils on your outing. However, there's something about spending the day by the sea that can make you extremely hungry. Fortunately, your taste buds will always be satisfied in Newport.