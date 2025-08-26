Along Oregon's Central Coast Is An Idyllic City With Beaches, Marine Thrills, Seafood, And Endless Charm
Situated along Oregon's Central Coast is an idyllic city that will blow you away: Newport. It's famed for being home to one of America's best aquariums, where you'll encounter everything from frolicking otters to clear tunnels brimming with sharks. Newport is also the Dungeness Crab Capital of the World, and as such, it boasts top-notch seafood. There's no other way to put it, your time at this endlessly charming coastal destination will be well spent, and marine thrills are guaranteed. Arguably, one of the toughest decisions you'll have to make is deciding which beach (Newport has several) to explore first.
One of Newport's most iconic landmarks is the Yaquina Head Lighthouse. This 19th-century structure and the Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area, which charges an entrance fee for vehicles, are definitely worth checking out. Not only will you view the Beaver State's tallest lighthouse, but Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area also features hiking trails and Cobble Beach, known for its volcanic rock-covered shores and tide pools. "We saw crabs, anemones, purple sea urchins, muscles, huge starfish, and much more," wrote an individual on Google.
From here, you can hike to Quarry Cove, a spectacular and accessible beach framed by cliffs and greenery. What's more, you'll often spot whales and other wildlife at Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area. If you're looking for a place to have a casual stroll on the sand, consider Beverly Beach State Park, a popular camping spot in Newport. You might even discover fossils on your outing. However, there's something about spending the day by the sea that can make you extremely hungry. Fortunately, your taste buds will always be satisfied in Newport.
These Newport eateries are featured on Oregon's Central Coast Food Trail
Oregon's Central Coast Food Trail highlights local eateries in the region, and among the stops are Clearwater Restaurant and Local Ocean Seafoods. Both are also part of Newport's Dungeness Crab Trail and happen to be ranked as the best seafood restaurants in the city on Tripadvisor. Clearwater Restaurant is an upscale establishment serving dishes like Dungeness crab and garlic noodle pasta, seared jumbo scallops, and coconut curry seafood stew. "The service, the ambiance, and the food are all worthy of 5 stars," reads a review on Google.
At Local Ocean Seafoods, you can dine on dishes like a bacon-wrapped tuna mignon paired with oyster mushroom cream and a fisherman's catch roll, a sandwich filled with a Dungeness crab and shrimp salad. Keep in mind that fares do change with the seasons. The summer menu, for instance, typically features Chinook salmon, a fish found along Newport's coast. Clearwater Restaurant and Local Ocean Seafoods are situated on the water at the quaint Newport Historic Bayfront. In fact, the former has a view of the Sea Lion Docks, where these mammals sprawl out and soak in the sun (or gloom) of the Yaquina Bay.
Nevertheless, there are a number of other restaurants here, including two Mo's Seafood & Chowder locations. While not on the Central Coast Food Trail, it is an affordable dining option. Additionally, there are numerous exciting activities at Newport Historic Bayfront. You could, for example, embark on a kid-friendly Sea Life Cruise with Marine Discovery Tours for a closer look at the sea lions and other marine animals, like whales. Or kayak the Yaquina Bay with the Oregon Boating Foundation. There are also nostalgic shops and attractions, such as Ripley's Believe It or Not! World of Adventure.
Tips for planning your getaway to Newport, Oregon
To make the most out of your Newport getaway, consider visiting in the spring or summer. This is the best time for outdoor activities and opportunities for wildlife viewing (note that Newport is only minutes away from Depoe Bay, Oregon's whale watching capital). Plus, some guided excursions are only provided seasonally. This includes the Sea Life Cruise, offered March to October, and kayaking, with the Oregon Boating Foundation, available from June to September. Take into account that attractions like the Oregon Coast Aquarium and Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area are open year-round. In any case, make sure to pack layers. On average, temperatures in Newport typically range from 50 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit during the daytime and drop once the sun sets.
Newport's lodging options won't disappoint. Renovated in 2025, Hotel Sylvia, formerly the Sylvia Beach Hotel, is a cozy establishment dedicated to a famous author. It's in Nye Beach, a neighborhood with cute local businesses and restaurants that you'll want to add to your ever-growing list of must-sees and dos in Newport. A night here typically costs $200 or more. Close to Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area is Ocean House. With a 4.9 rating on Tripadvisor, it's ranked as the best B&B in Newport, with reviewers especially enjoying the homemade breakfast. In the summer, rates for Ocean House can start at $300. That said, you can find more budget-friendly prices in the spring. Newport is located less than two hours away from Eugene and a little over two hours from Portland. You could fly to Eugene Airport (EUG) or Portland International Airport (PDX) and then drive to Newport. EUG has nonstop flights from cities like Denver, Phoenix, and Los Angeles.