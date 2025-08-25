The World's Most Pedestrian-Friendly Destination Is A Moroccan City Full Of Car-Free Streets
Morocco's unspeakably seductive allure draws many visitors to its ancient sites, from the hypnotic "Blue City" of Chefchaouen and the bustling, lively town of Marrakesh to Casablanca, the country's biggest city, full of art and culture. Not only did tourists lay eyes on this North African country, but the Guinness World Record also put one of Morocco's towns in the spotlight for a valid reason. We are talking about Medina of Fez (spelled Fès in Arabic), which was recognized as the largest car-free urban area by population in 2009, and its pedestrian-friendly atmosphere is still going strong. The medina is split into two districts: Fez Jedid (the new town) and Fes el Bali (the oldest part and the car-free area). Fez's 9,000 tapered, twisting alleys are too narrow to allow any motorized vehicle to drive through, giving only pedestrians and some donkeys the privilege of exploring its back streets.
With nearly 160,000 of its residents living in the medina alone, Fez is a pedestrian-friendly city and UNESCO World Heritage site worth getting lost in. Sandstone streets spread out in a labyrinthine web of passageways, which makes losing your compass a pleasant adventure rather than a nightmare trial. Overwhelming at first, Fez can actually surprise you as you amble past traditional, crowded souks, colorful carpets, jewelry and pottery shops, and watch skillful artisans at work. Despite the tingling scent of spices wafting in the air, a pungent odor of urine, pigeon excrement, and leather tannery may create a significant contrast.
Getting to Fez and how to explore on foot
There are plenty of options to reach Fez, so you can choose which works best for you. If you're flying into Morocco, the city center is just 30 minutes from the Fes Sais International Airport. If you're arriving via a larger hub, Rabat is your best bet, just 3 hours away by train. There are also various organized excursions, like this three-day tour of Marrakesh, the Sahara Desert, and Fez, for those on a time crunch.
Fez is considered "The Cultural Capital of Morocco," and the best way to explore this pedestrian-friendly city is, of course, on foot. Venture into its maze-like streets on your own or join a guided tour. One of the most iconic landmarks, the Blue Gate of Fez, called Bab Boujeloud by locals, delineates the end of road traffic and gives way to an onomatopoeia of noises, from the clunky sound of donkey hooves to crowd chattering and shouting peddlers. As you walk through the Moorish gate, the blue tiles on its facade will catch your attention, a symbol of the city, while green tiles adorn the other side, symbolizing the color of Islam.
As you proceed on your walking tour, you'll come across the world's oldest university, the Kairaouine Mosque and University. Built in 859 by a wealthy woman from Tunisia, Fatima Al Fihria, the establishment has long been a hub for the Muslim community. Unfortunately, non-Muslim visitors are not granted access, but a sneaky peek from outside is still worth it. One of the most gorgeous places in the medina is the Al-Attarine Madrasa, one of the most prominent spiritual centers in town and one of the main Quranic schools. The view is mesmerizing: A large patio with a shell-shaped fountain in the middle and walls decorated with mosaics and inscriptions from the Quran.