The World's Most Pedestrian-Friendly Destination Is A Moroccan City Full Of Car-Free Streets

There are plenty of options to reach Fez, so you can choose which works best for you. If you're flying into Morocco, the city center is just 30 minutes from the Fes Sais International Airport. If you're arriving via a larger hub, Rabat is your best bet, just 3 hours away by train. There are also various organized excursions, like this three-day tour of Marrakesh, the Sahara Desert, and Fez, for those on a time crunch.

Fez is considered "The Cultural Capital of Morocco," and the best way to explore this pedestrian-friendly city is, of course, on foot. Venture into its maze-like streets on your own or join a guided tour. One of the most iconic landmarks, the Blue Gate of Fez, called Bab Boujeloud by locals, delineates the end of road traffic and gives way to an onomatopoeia of noises, from the clunky sound of donkey hooves to crowd chattering and shouting peddlers. As you walk through the Moorish gate, the blue tiles on its facade will catch your attention, a symbol of the city, while green tiles adorn the other side, symbolizing the color of Islam.

As you proceed on your walking tour, you'll come across the world's oldest university, the Kairaouine Mosque and University. Built in 859 by a wealthy woman from Tunisia, Fatima Al Fihria, the establishment has long been a hub for the Muslim community. Unfortunately, non-Muslim visitors are not granted access, but a sneaky peek from outside is still worth it. One of the most gorgeous places in the medina is the Al-Attarine Madrasa, one of the most prominent spiritual centers in town and one of the main Quranic schools. The view is mesmerizing: A large patio with a shell-shaped fountain in the middle and walls decorated with mosaics and inscriptions from the Quran.