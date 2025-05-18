The 'Cultural Capital Of Morocco' Oozes Unique Activities, History, And Tradition

There's something about Morocco that captivates tourists in a way that no metropolis can. A stroll in the streets of Chefchaouen, a hypnotizing blue-hued wonderland, will have you second-guessing which continent you're on. Even the iconic Casablanca, the country's biggest city, will have you thinking of L.A. with its artsy vibes. And if you prefer to be transported to the fictional desert planet of Tatooine, Tangier makes Star Wars' cantina scene look bland (as Rick Steves said!)

All this diversity isn't new to the country — it's peak Morocco. When in doubt, follow the scent of Moroccan spices and tanneries, and you'll find yourself in the souks of Fez. This unique destination offers an experience so authentic that it's considered the country's cultural capital.

As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Fez (sometimes spelled "Fes") has a history that goes back to the ninth century when it was first established. Over the years, it grew to become a powerhouse of a city, and was at its zenith between the 13th and 14th centuries. Many of the historical buildings stand to this day, giving Fez its recognizable layout that no other city can emulate. From Andalusian touches and oriental charm to African heritage, Fez continues to provide a cultural immersion for both visitors and residents.

Long journeys by car are unnecessary to get to Fez — you can fly into Fès–Saïs Airport, which is only 20 minutes from the city center. Coming from Rabat, the laid-back coastal capital city of Morocco, you'll be on the road for two and a half hours before reaching Fez. It's also a good idea to learn a few phrases in Moroccan Arabic, also known as Darija, to help you navigate around the town.