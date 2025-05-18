The 'Cultural Capital Of Morocco' Oozes Unique Activities, History, And Tradition
There's something about Morocco that captivates tourists in a way that no metropolis can. A stroll in the streets of Chefchaouen, a hypnotizing blue-hued wonderland, will have you second-guessing which continent you're on. Even the iconic Casablanca, the country's biggest city, will have you thinking of L.A. with its artsy vibes. And if you prefer to be transported to the fictional desert planet of Tatooine, Tangier makes Star Wars' cantina scene look bland (as Rick Steves said!)
All this diversity isn't new to the country — it's peak Morocco. When in doubt, follow the scent of Moroccan spices and tanneries, and you'll find yourself in the souks of Fez. This unique destination offers an experience so authentic that it's considered the country's cultural capital.
As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Fez (sometimes spelled "Fes") has a history that goes back to the ninth century when it was first established. Over the years, it grew to become a powerhouse of a city, and was at its zenith between the 13th and 14th centuries. Many of the historical buildings stand to this day, giving Fez its recognizable layout that no other city can emulate. From Andalusian touches and oriental charm to African heritage, Fez continues to provide a cultural immersion for both visitors and residents.
Long journeys by car are unnecessary to get to Fez — you can fly into Fès–Saïs Airport, which is only 20 minutes from the city center. Coming from Rabat, the laid-back coastal capital city of Morocco, you'll be on the road for two and a half hours before reaching Fez. It's also a good idea to learn a few phrases in Moroccan Arabic, also known as Darija, to help you navigate around the town.
Explore the winding streets of Fez
"Chaos" and "mayhem" have positive connotations when describing Fez, and the Fez el Bali Medina is the perfect example. Head to the walled old town to get lost in a labyrinth of alleyways, mosques, hammams, and schools. If you stop for a moment to marvel at a gorgeous structure with blue, brown, and white details, you've stumbled upon the Andalusian Mosque. While non-Muslims cannot enter the place of worship (the same goes for many other Islamic sites), you can most certainly admire its impressive ninth-century facade. This mosque is a major symbol not only for prayers and community gatherings, but also for signifying Fez's history with Islamic Spain.
Continue walking, and you'll come across another striking building with a green-tiled roof. This is the Mosque and University of al-Qarawiyyin, the oldest higher learning institution recognized by the Guinness World Records. Serving as both a spiritual and educational mecca, al-Qarawiyyin was key in spreading religious education during the Golden Age of Islam. Just a few steps away is the Zawiya, or Mausoleum, of Moulay Idriss II, a holy shrine of the ruler who founded Fez. Inside, the walls are decorated with intricate carpets, with a marble fountain as the focus of the hall.
As you roam the narrow streets of the Medina, a kaleidoscopic alleyway will pique your interest — Rainbow Street is an incredible IG-worthy corner of the old town, with handcrafted items and colorful artwork covering its walls. In the same area, Bou Inania Madrasa's imposing presence reminds you of the Marinids' influence on Morocco. From here, you'll see the formidable city gate, Bab Boujloud, with its blue tiles and ornate accents. To soak in the entire panorama of Fez el Bali, head to the Marinid Tombs to see the old town's multi-colored roofs.
The pungent smell of Fez's tanneries will catch your attention
Leave the typical tourist activities behind when you come to Fez — instead of going to an art museum or taking a hop-on hop-off bus, make your way to the Chouara Tannery. You know you're getting closer to this 16th-century landmark when you can't ignore the stench anymore. There are many unpleasant ingredients used in curing leather, which cause a distinct smell. Upon entry, you'll be given mint leaves for under your nose to mask the odor while observing the experts in action. The most memorable sight of the tannery is the view from the leather shops' terraces, where you can look down at the earth-toned pits.
Moving from strong odors to lovely scents, visit Jnane Sbil to stop and smell the roses. The 18.5-acre botanical beauty is the best place for a rest after the busy souks. Most people come here after sunset to cool off, meaning you just might have the garden all to yourself during noon. Another wonderful spot is the Alaouites Garden, which is also relatively crowd-free at noon. Pack a picnic while you're at it — you'll need to recharge before re-immersing yourself in the dynamic city. The garden boasts plenty of hidden corners and alleyways, each worth exploring at your own pace. Don't forget to take more pictures here during the golden hour!
There's one more highlight you need to check out in Fez: the Royal Palace, or, as locals call it, Dar al-Makhzen. The 195-acre palace features a grand exterior, with pops of green, yellow, blue, and red. The nature-inspired palette reigns supreme in Fez, and you'll discover more of these hues around the country. And if your favorite color is ochre, venture out to Morocco's Grand Canyon, a phenomenal destination where tourists love to trek and drive.