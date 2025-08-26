Portland's Southeast Suburb Is A Foodie Haven With Easy Hiking, A Nearby Waterfall, And Fun Festivals

Portland, Oregon, has a well-established reputation as a foodie haven. The destination may be small, but there's everything from street food to a top-rated restaurant serving elegant French fare. Epicureans will also thrive in nearby Happy Valley, a southeast suburb in the Portland metropolitan area. With its assortment of cuisines, this city with a cheery name will not disappoint your appetite. Excellent food aside, Happy Valley offers hiking trails, a waterfall, and festivals.

But first, grab a bite to eat. The Rose City is renowned for its food pod carts, which feature a variety of stalls and trucks with diverse selections. This trend has spread to neighboring communities, such as Happy Valley, home to Happy Valley Station. Perfect for a casual, yet eclectic meal, you'll discover carts like Tita's Kitchen. "Specializing in authentic Peruvian cuisine, this charming spot truly brings the vibrant flavors of Peru to our neighborhood," reads a review on Google, where it has a 4.8-star rating. Menu items include a chicharron (pork) sandwich, fried plantains, and wraps made with chicken, steak, or pork, which guests are especially raving about. Another popular establishment is TokTok, a Mediterranean eatery with kebabs and shawarma.

Naturally, you'll need a drink to wash everything down. Head over to Bobablastic for fruity milk and iced teas. There are more than a dozen carts offering a variety of dishes, from Indian to Japanese, all of which can be enjoyed at picnic tables. If you prefer a full-service restaurant, Noodle Man is down the road from Happy Valley Station. Serving chow mein and bowls of noodle soup, this Chinese restaurant has earned recognition from Portland Monthly for its hand-pulled starchy delights.