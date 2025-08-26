Nestled In The Foothills Of The White Mountains Is A New Hampshire College Town Bathed In New England Charm
A holiday in New England is always a good idea. Take a road trip through the region's gorgeous small towns, or head to the coast and visit this New Hampshire town made entirely of islands. If you're craving mountain vistas, then Plymouth might be the destination for you. Clinging to the foothills of the scenic White Mountains, this dreamy New Hampshire college town is a veritable playground of endless outdoor exploration, waterfront fun, and good eats.
The campus of Plymouth State University sits at the heart of town, adding a touch of youthful vibrance to the New England charm. Walk down the cozy Main Street, lined with quaint brick buildings and charming storefronts, before heading off on a thrilling adventure in the great outdoors. Plymouth is a mere 25-minute drive eastwards from the idyllic shores of Squam Lake, boasting uncrowded scenery and seclusion, and even closer to a handful of the glittering ponds and wooded trailheads along the White Mountain slopes north of town. Drive further up into Franconia Notch State Park for a peek at the colossal silhouette of Cannon Mountain, where the winter months usher in dustings of powdery snow for excellent skiing opportunities, and the heat of summer beckons travelers to the hiking trails along mystical waterfalls.
Prolong the fun with an overnight stay. Glamp in a mountain cottage, pitch a tent up on the riverbank, or head back to Plymouth for sweet dreams at a charming bed and breakfast. Only a 40-minute drive from Concord, the state capital, and just under two hours from Boston, a jaunt to Plymouth is an easy day trip if you want to escape the city. Whether you need a quiet mountain retreat or unforgettable mountain adventures, Plymouth is your gateway to excitement.
Outdoor exploration around Plymouth, New Hampshire
When you're in a mountain town, it makes sense to head straight for mountain vistas. Drive roughly two hours into the White Mountains north of Plymouth and you'll reach the slopes of Mount Washington, the highest peak in the northeast corner of the country. An observation deck at the summit offers sweeping views of the New England landscape below. A train that takes you up the mountain –– which is half the fun — is called the Cog Railway, a delightfully nostalgic, part-diesel, part-steam locomotive in operation since the 1860s. It chugs its way along a steep railroad track, depositing passengers at Mount Washington's summit over 6,000 feet above sea level. While you're up there, don't forget to send a postcard from the summit Post Office, which will be stamped with a one-of-a-kind Mount Washington postmark.
Over at Franconia Notch State Park, you would be remiss not to visit Flume Gorge, a picturesque, narrow abyss of mossy granite walls rising up to 90 feet on both ides of a gushing creek. Hike the 2-mile long Flume Trail looping around the gorge for an unforgettable trek through rocky caverns, dense forest canopies, and narrow stairways clinging to the cliff walls. If you're spending the day at Cannon Mountain, take the Aerial Tramway for a whirlwind ride up the mountain slopes to reach the over 4,000-foot summit, where sweeping views await at the observation deck.
A little closer to Plymouth is Rattlesnake Mountain, a forested ridge overlooking Squam Lake. Only 20 minutes from Plymouth, you can park on the highway and head up the mountain trails snaking up to the peak, where the view opens out on a panoramic waterscape stretching to the horizon. Make your way back to Plymouth after a day of adventure to grab a scrumptious dinner.
Where to eat and places to stay in Plymouth, New Hampshire
Plymouth might be a small town, but when it comes to delicious dining spots, it packs a punch. Just across the university campus is Thai Smile, a top-rated Asian fusion joint where you can get spicy Thai fare with a side of sushi and crab rangoon. Locals applaud the great service and great flavors. For a bite of classic Americana, head to The Main Street Station, a nostalgic diner just down the street. Sit up at the bar or slide into a cozy booth and tuck in to grilled cheese sandwiches, onion rings, or even chicken and waffles.
Another favorite with the locals is The Lucky Dog, a laid-back grill house with outdoor seating upstairs, and a tavern downstairs to enjoy a few drinks. The pulled pork nachos are a popular choice, and since you're in New England, the clam chowder is a must. Desserts that are the talk of the town can be enjoyed at M 'n M Scoops, right between The Lucky Dog and The Main Street Station. Slurp a root beer float, chomp an ice cream sandwich, or go for a classic soft serve.
Make your Plymouth day trip a dreamy weekend getaway at the Tea Rose Inn in the downtown area. This stately Victorian manor, dating to the 1880s, offers guests a choice of four different suites, each with its own unique charm and elegant furnishings –– as well as a delicious breakfast in the morning. There's also the Federal House Inn just outside town, another historic bed and breakfast dating to the 1850s. The red-brick façade is straight out of a fairytale, while the delightful guest rooms will guarantee you a magical stay in this charming New England mountain town.