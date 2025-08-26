Nestled In The Foothills Of The White Mountains Is A New Hampshire College Town Bathed In New England Charm

A holiday in New England is always a good idea. Take a road trip through the region's gorgeous small towns, or head to the coast and visit this New Hampshire town made entirely of islands. If you're craving mountain vistas, then Plymouth might be the destination for you. Clinging to the foothills of the scenic White Mountains, this dreamy New Hampshire college town is a veritable playground of endless outdoor exploration, waterfront fun, and good eats.

The campus of Plymouth State University sits at the heart of town, adding a touch of youthful vibrance to the New England charm. Walk down the cozy Main Street, lined with quaint brick buildings and charming storefronts, before heading off on a thrilling adventure in the great outdoors. Plymouth is a mere 25-minute drive eastwards from the idyllic shores of Squam Lake, boasting uncrowded scenery and seclusion, and even closer to a handful of the glittering ponds and wooded trailheads along the White Mountain slopes north of town. Drive further up into Franconia Notch State Park for a peek at the colossal silhouette of Cannon Mountain, where the winter months usher in dustings of powdery snow for excellent skiing opportunities, and the heat of summer beckons travelers to the hiking trails along mystical waterfalls.

Prolong the fun with an overnight stay. Glamp in a mountain cottage, pitch a tent up on the riverbank, or head back to Plymouth for sweet dreams at a charming bed and breakfast. Only a 40-minute drive from Concord, the state capital, and just under two hours from Boston, a jaunt to Plymouth is an easy day trip if you want to escape the city. Whether you need a quiet mountain retreat or unforgettable mountain adventures, Plymouth is your gateway to excitement.