New England's Best Road Trip Route Tours The Region's Gorgeous Small Towns And Charming Cities

Leaving the green mountains of Vermont, continue about 80 miles south to Stockbridge, a small but mighty Massachusetts mountain town in the Berkshires. There, you'll be exposed to a wonderland of historic buildings, such as Norman Rockwell's former art studio — a 19th-century carriage barn that has since been converted into the Norman Rockwell Museum. The beloved American artist spent his golden years in Stockbridge, inspiring one of his most renowned paintings, "Home for Christmas (Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas)," which is on permanent display at the museum.

If you're feeling inspired by Rockwell's nostalgia-filled depiction of the town's Main Street, step out of the studio and onto the streets of downtown Stockbridge. Stroll past historic homesteads like the Colonial-period Mission House and the late 1800s Sedgwick House, which was home to one of Stockbridge's oldest families. Afterward, visit the Sedgwick family plot at the Stockbridge Cemetery, which also serves as Rockwell's final resting place.

You'd be remiss if you stayed anywhere else in Stockbridge than the Red Lion Inn (no, not the popular hotel chain). Dating back to 1773, the historic inn's antique-adorned rooms have hosted luminaries from every era, including Paul Newman, James Taylor, Eleanor and Theodore Roosevelt, Nathaniel Hawthorne, Buster Keaton, and many more. While you're there, be sure to dine at The Main Inn, the property's historic formal restaurant that sparkles under crystal chandeliers.