Oregon's Leafy Bike Trail Runs All The Way From Downtown Portland To This Delightful Hidden Gem City
Just north of Ross Island in Portland, Oregon (which happens to be known as "the quietest city in America"), an unassuming entrance sign marks the gateway to a paved trail called the Springwater Corridor. Paralleling railroad tracks and the Willamette River, the path heads south through the greenery of Oaks Bottom Wildlife Refuge and Sellwood Park before hanging left and heading out toward the eastern suburbs. Around mile 15, riders arrive in the welcoming and historic city of Gresham, where outdoor recreation, community events, great coffee shops and restaurants, and easy access to The Rose City make it a fantastic destination when visiting this part of the Pacific Northwest.
For four decades, the Gresham Farmer's Market has connected local residents with delicious regional food and locally made crafts. Located in Center for the Arts Plaza, visitors can stop by between 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. every Saturday from May to October to pick up local produce, flowers, nursery stock, baked goods, handcrafted gifts, fresh food, and more.
Enjoy a treat under a shade tree, then take a 10-minute stroll south to Main City Park, home of the Gresham Japanese Garden, also known as Tsuru Island. Originally established in the early 1970s with the construction of a charming bridge and pathways lined with thousands of river rocks, the garden received a refresh beginning in 2013, including major replanting and the construction of a traditional timber azumaya, or small pavilion. The volunteer-led project continues to thrive with the addition of a greenhouse, a mural garden, the Hiroshima Peace Garden, and more.
Take in history and creativity throughout Gresham
A creative spirit courses through Gresham, where, along with the city's beautifully managed green spaces, you'll also find a number of artworks installed around town. In Nadaka Nature Park, spot bronze sculptures of wildlife amid the 12-acre park, which features a walking trail, play structures, a community garden, and more public art. In October, check out the free, two-day Indigenous Arts Festival that celebrates Native American craft, music, oral history, performance, and more. And on the side of Jazzy Bagels on Main Street, a mural looks back in time to imagine what a day might have been like at the former Gresham Rexall Drug Co. in the early 1900s.
Speaking of Jazzy Bagels, grab a fresh-baked dough loop from the experts who have been crafting bagels for more than 20 years. Whether you're passing through on your way to Mt. Hood or spending some time in town, make sure to add at least one of their 19 bagel flavors to your morning routine. The bagel shop is also right next door to Legacy Coffee, a locally-owned shop serving Portland-roasted beans and, for those who really like to stay awhile, a wide selection of tabletop games like Azul and Wingspan.
Dedicated to efficient and eco-friendly ways to get around town, Gresham has been working on a number of plans and improvements to trail projects. Greenways lead cyclists through lower-traffic neighborhoods to make it easier and safer to access parks, schools, and businesses. And in addition to the multi-use Springwater Corridor, the city features numerous routes with dedicated bike lanes or wide shoulders. Gresham's trails are part of a large-scale regional system that envisions a completed network spanning 24 cities and three counties, making it easier than ever to get around.
Get outdoors in the greater Gresham area
One of the joys of being in a well-connected urban area is that transportation options abound. And sometimes the brass tacks can be the most important! By car, downtown Portland is only around a half-hour drive, and depending on traffic, it's about a 20- to 30-minute drive to Gresham from Portland International Airport. Regular Tri-Met service is also offered if you prefer public transportation, with trips from PDX to Gresham City Hall taking 50 minutes via bus and light rail. From downtown Portland, the MAX light rail provides easy access to Gresham with a trip time of one hour. As of this writing, fares are only $2.80 for any journey two-and-a-half hours or less — half that for seniors and travelers with disabilities.
When it comes to getting outdoors, Gresham makes a fabulous jumping-off point for amazing nature experiences. The city is less than 6 miles from the banks of the Sandy River, a major tributary of the Columbia River to the north. Dabney State Recreation Area, situated along the Historic Columbia River Highway, is reachable in less than 20 minutes from downtown for ample opportunities to go fishing, boating, disc golfing, swimming, and more. It's also only about a 30-minute drive to Oregon's tallest waterfall with ethereal views and a little over an hour to Mt. Hood, where you can follow in pioneer history and witness gorgeous scenery around The Beaver State's most iconic volcanic peak.