Oregon's Leafy Bike Trail Runs All The Way From Downtown Portland To This Delightful Hidden Gem City

Just north of Ross Island in Portland, Oregon (which happens to be known as "the quietest city in America"), an unassuming entrance sign marks the gateway to a paved trail called the Springwater Corridor. Paralleling railroad tracks and the Willamette River, the path heads south through the greenery of Oaks Bottom Wildlife Refuge and Sellwood Park before hanging left and heading out toward the eastern suburbs. Around mile 15, riders arrive in the welcoming and historic city of Gresham, where outdoor recreation, community events, great coffee shops and restaurants, and easy access to The Rose City make it a fantastic destination when visiting this part of the Pacific Northwest.

For four decades, the Gresham Farmer's Market has connected local residents with delicious regional food and locally made crafts. Located in Center for the Arts Plaza, visitors can stop by between 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. every Saturday from May to October to pick up local produce, flowers, nursery stock, baked goods, handcrafted gifts, fresh food, and more.

Enjoy a treat under a shade tree, then take a 10-minute stroll south to Main City Park, home of the Gresham Japanese Garden, also known as Tsuru Island. Originally established in the early 1970s with the construction of a charming bridge and pathways lined with thousands of river rocks, the garden received a refresh beginning in 2013, including major replanting and the construction of a traditional timber azumaya, or small pavilion. The volunteer-led project continues to thrive with the addition of a greenhouse, a mural garden, the Hiroshima Peace Garden, and more.