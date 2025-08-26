This European Mountain City Is A Foodie's Dream With Tangy Cheese, Wild Herbs, And Wineries

France, Spain, and Italy might be some of the most visited countries in Europe , but why not head off-the-beaten-path instead? The underrated, crowd-free paradise of Georgia — the country, not the U.S. state — is a perfect example of this. While the entire country of Georgia is beautiful, there's one city that's a must-visit for foodies: Kutaisi. Tbilisi, Georgia's underrated and wildly affordable capital, may welcome the most visitors in the country, but Kutaisi is one of the oldest continually inhabited cities in the world, the second-largest city in Georgia, and is home to a superb food scene.

Located on the edge of the Caucasus Mountains in the western part of Georgia, Kutaisi is about a 2-hour and 45-minute drive from Tbilisi. The city has its own airport that is served by a few airlines, including European budget airline Wizz Air, which offers direct flights to a range of destinations across Europe. You can also make your way to Kutaisi from other destinations in Georgia by marshrutka (shared minivan/intercity bus). When you arrive, you can use local buses to get around the city.