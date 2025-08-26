This European Mountain City Is A Foodie's Dream With Tangy Cheese, Wild Herbs, And Wineries
France, Spain, and Italy might be some of the most visited countries in Europe , but why not head off-the-beaten-path instead? The underrated, crowd-free paradise of Georgia — the country, not the U.S. state — is a perfect example of this. While the entire country of Georgia is beautiful, there's one city that's a must-visit for foodies: Kutaisi. Tbilisi, Georgia's underrated and wildly affordable capital, may welcome the most visitors in the country, but Kutaisi is one of the oldest continually inhabited cities in the world, the second-largest city in Georgia, and is home to a superb food scene.
Located on the edge of the Caucasus Mountains in the western part of Georgia, Kutaisi is about a 2-hour and 45-minute drive from Tbilisi. The city has its own airport that is served by a few airlines, including European budget airline Wizz Air, which offers direct flights to a range of destinations across Europe. You can also make your way to Kutaisi from other destinations in Georgia by marshrutka (shared minivan/intercity bus). When you arrive, you can use local buses to get around the city.
What to eat in Kutaisi, Georgia
Kutaisi is the capital of the Imereti region of Georgia. Imeretian cuisine focuses on fresh produce and herbs, alongside cheeses made of cow's milk. Cheeses like sulguni, chkinti, and kveli are common with flavors that are sharp and salty, as they are typically stored in brine. Each region has its own take on khachapuri, a traditional Georgian cheese bread. Imeretian khachapuri is a cheese-stuffed flatbread, made in a round shape with thin dough. You can also try adjaruli khachapuri, a boat-shaped, cheesy bread from the Adjara region.
Wild herbs, like coriander, are a focus in Kutaisi's cuisine, with some families foraging for herbs themselves in the spring months. After Kakheti, one of Europe's most underrated and scenic wine regions, Imereti is another coveted wine region in the country. Tsitska grapes are used to make white wine, while krakhuna grapes are used for amber whites. Located about a 40-minute drive from Kutaisi, visitors can make a trip out to Baia's Wine to see a Georgian winery in action.
You're spoiled for choice with restaurants in Kutaisi, but there are a few places you can't miss. Gala, a restaurant opened in honor of the Georgian poet Galaktion Tabidze, offers up Georgian classics like khinkali and khachapuri. Doli, located in the boutique Communal Hotel Kutaisi, is a must for sampling kvari cheese dumplings, while The Green Bazaar is the perfect place to get churchkhela, a sweet treat made of nuts and dipped in grape juice.
Things to do in Kutaisi, Georgia
There's more to see and do in Kutaisi besides indulging in the city's delicious food. Bagrati Cathedral, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, dates back to the 11th century and has gorgeous views over the city from its hilltop location. For a unique view of the city, visitors can also take the Soviet-era cable car over the river up to the park.
Colchis Fountain, a major landmark in Kutaisi, features 30 statues modeled after gold jewelry that was found in archaeological sites across Georgia. You can see more intricate and interesting statues at the State Opera House, which also has intricately carved figures on top of each of its pillars. The abandoned Georgian Parliament Building is another site you can't miss in Kutaisi. The structure was built between 2011 and 2012, when Kutaisi was the legislative center of Georgia . Its ultra-modern architecture, with a glass and steel dome, is a beautiful contrast to the more traditional structures found elsewhere in the city.