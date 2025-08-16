Europe's Underrated, Wildly Affordable Capital Has The Oldest Wine Culture In The World And Bohemian Charm

Think wine, and your mind likely dances to the lush valleys of France or rolling hills of Tuscany. With oenophilic cultures stretching back 4,000 years, and modern-day industry dominance, you'd be forgiven for assuming wine originated in either country. But it's one of Europe's most underrated wine regions that claims the title of the "Cradle of Viticulture." And its capital, a wildly overlooked city bursting with bohemian charm, is the perfect place to discover it.

Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, is spectacular. Strung across, between, and over a craggy valley in the southern region of the Caucasus Mountains, its peculiar blend of East and West is unlike anywhere in Europe. From 6th-century churches and 1,000-year-old Persian fortresses to neo-classical Parisian townhouses and brutalist communist factories, its complex history is scrawled across the cityscape. Its culinary scene is equally influenced by the countless empires that have swept through the region, as well as its strategic location on the Silk Road. Khachapuri, a euphoria-inducing cheese bread, may have been influenced by the Romans, while khinkali, fist-sized soup dumplings, are possibly tied to the Mongols.

Its greatest export, however, is its wine. Grape cultivation and fermentation have existed in Georgia for 8,000 years, predating most other regions by almost two millennia. It's a practice that continues today, combining modern methods with the traditional technique of qvevri aging. The grapes are placed in clay pots and buried underground, imparting rich notes on red wines and producing a bold, amber colored wine when using white grapes. Tbilisi's countless wine bars and tasting rooms are the best place to sample these at a fraction of the prices found in Italian or French wineries.