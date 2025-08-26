Maine's Most Beautiful Lakes And Rivers Are Also Snake Hotspots (Here's How To Stay Safe)
Between Maine's crystal-clear quarry lakes and town of three rivers, the state has no shortage of beautiful waters. In fact, it boasts an impressive collection of roughly 6,000 lakes. These thousands of lakes are not only aesthetically pleasing, but they are also excellent spots for a variety of fun water activities and outdoor adventures, including fishing, kayaking, boating, and more. However, as stunning and fun as the lakes in Maine are, many come with danger. Unfortunately, some of the most popular waterways are hotspots for snake activity. Although none of the snakes here are venomous, it is still important for individuals to exercise caution when wading in Maine's lakes.
You can ensure your safety in many ways when wading in potentially snake-infested waters. First, remain calm if you do encounter any snakes, as these animals are more likely to attack when people react dramatically. Once the snake retreats, it is best to slowly back away from the area. The time of day when you are in the water also matters, as snake activity tends to spike at night. However, different species keep different hours. So, if you're concerned about avoiding their busy times of day, consider looking up the species common in whichever lake you frequent and when they're most active.
The most important rules for remaining safe in snake hotspots are to stay vigilant and educate yourself. Knowing a lake's commonly encountered snake species (and how threatening or harmless they are) will help minimize the panic and fear if you encounter one.
Moosehead Lake
The largest lake in Maine, is also one of its most popular, perfect for both summer and winter months as an expansive recreation paradise with diverse lodging and stargazing. At Moosehead Lake, snake activity is limited to the summer when thousands visit for outdoor water fun. During those months, visitors have a high chance of encountering water snakes, which are very common in Maine. Though water snakes are not venomous, their size (some grow as long as 48 inches) causes many people to panic when they spot one. As is customary when dealing with most snakes, the best course of action is to remain calm and back away slowly.
Other snake species sightseers are likely to encounter at Moosehead Lake are red-bellied and ring-necked snakes. Typically meek and fearful of humans, red-bellied snakes are different from red-bellied black snakes, which are venomous and more commonly found in Australia. Meanwhile, ring-necked snakes don't usually bite if captured and are not considered particularly threatening to humans. Still, it's probably best to exercise caution if you encounter one.
Sebago Lake
Second to Moosehead Lake in size, Sebago Lake is popular thanks in significant part to its surrounding state park. One of Maine's first state parks, Sebago Lake State Park dates back to the late 1930s and regularly attracts visitors seeking outdoor fun against the backdrop of stunning natural beauty. Open for swimming, fishing, hiking, and more, the destination makes an ideal vacation stop, and Sebago Lake, New England's deepest lake, is the main attraction. However, while beautiful, Sebago Lake has a significant snake population, likely due to its wetlands and vegetation that attract these critters.
One species of snake that individuals may encounter when visiting Sebago Lake is the eastern ribbon snake. Commonly found all over the East Coast, these non-venomous snakes are distinct due to the colored stripes tracing the length of their bodies and the white spot in front of their eyes. Eastern ribbon snakes are not only non-threatening to humans, but they also typically try to avoid people. It's best to ignore and move away from them if you encounter any at Sebago Lake. Also, avoid antagonizing them. While they are unlikely to bite, they can release an awful scent when trying to get away.
Flagstaff Lake
Created in the 1950s, Flagstaff Lake is renowned for a few reasons. For one, it's named after the ghost town that reportedly lies below the lake. Two, it's part of the Northern Forest Canoe Trail. And finally, the lake hosts a high population of snakes. Due to its natural shoreline of wetlands deemed Significant Wildlife Habitats, Flagstaff Lake is a perfect breeding ground for a variety of snake species. Some of the most common include ring-necked snakes, water snakes, and garter snakes.
Ring-necked snakes are probably one of the least intimidating species, due to their very small size compared to other snakes. They are typically black or gray in color with a distinct white, yellow, or sometimes even orange-colored ring around their necks, hence the name. Like the eastern ribbon snake, ring-necked snakes are not venomous, but if held or captured, they will emit an extremely smelly musk.
Garter snakes are typically longer and larger than ring-necked snakes, capable of growing up to 34 inches long. The most distinctive feature of garter snakes is the three colored stripes adorning their entire length. Although they, too, are not venomous, garter snakes may bite if attacked. Another significant difference between ring-necked and garter snakes is that the former emerge more commonly at night, while the latter are typically seen during the daytime.
St. John River
The St. John River (Maine's longest river) also attracts a notable snake population. Like Flagstaff Lake, this waterway often sees garter snakes, possibly due to the miles of surrounding natural wilderness. These animals haven't diminished the popularity of the St. John River and the St. John Valley around it, though. Visitors regularly flock to the area for outdoor recreation activities like canoeing, hiking, and wildlife spotting. This is true of most of the bodies of water on this list, which may explain why, despite the snakes, many people are still attracted to Maine's rivers and lakes.
So, like all of those adventurers, don't let a fear of snakes deter you from exploring Maine's natural beauty. Just remember to exercise some caution while enjoying the scenery all around you. When you're ready for even more exploration, discover another side of the state's many exquisite natural wonders during this scenic Maine road trip that packs eight waterfalls and a forest pool into one unforgettable New England vacation.