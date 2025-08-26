Maine's Most Beautiful Lakes And Rivers Are Also Snake Hotspots (Here's How To Stay Safe)

Between Maine's crystal-clear quarry lakes and town of three rivers, the state has no shortage of beautiful waters. In fact, it boasts an impressive collection of roughly 6,000 lakes. These thousands of lakes are not only aesthetically pleasing, but they are also excellent spots for a variety of fun water activities and outdoor adventures, including fishing, kayaking, boating, and more. However, as stunning and fun as the lakes in Maine are, many come with danger. Unfortunately, some of the most popular waterways are hotspots for snake activity. Although none of the snakes here are venomous, it is still important for individuals to exercise caution when wading in Maine's lakes.

You can ensure your safety in many ways when wading in potentially snake-infested waters. First, remain calm if you do encounter any snakes, as these animals are more likely to attack when people react dramatically. Once the snake retreats, it is best to slowly back away from the area. The time of day when you are in the water also matters, as snake activity tends to spike at night. However, different species keep different hours. So, if you're concerned about avoiding their busy times of day, consider looking up the species common in whichever lake you frequent and when they're most active.

The most important rules for remaining safe in snake hotspots are to stay vigilant and educate yourself. Knowing a lake's commonly encountered snake species (and how threatening or harmless they are) will help minimize the panic and fear if you encounter one.