Maine's Crystal-Clear Quarry Lake Is A Hidden Island Retreat For A Perfect Swim And Sunbathing Spot

The coast of Maine offers opportunities for endless exploration, with over 3,500 miles of inlets, coves, beaches, and peninsulas. It is also home to over 2,000 islands, including Machias Seal Island, one of the only places in America to see puffins. Maine's islands are dynamic, beautiful, and full of surprises. If you're looking for a hidden island retreat with beautiful quarry lakes that are perfect for swimming and sunbathing, you need to check out Vinalhaven.

Situated in Penobscot Bay, 15 miles offshore from the small city of Rockland, Vinalhaven is a wonderfully scenic island of cottages, fishing boats, small farms, and, of course, granite quarries. Vinalhaven granite is renowned throughout the country. First cut from the earth in the early 1800s, Vinalhaven granite was of such a high quality that it became a sought-after building material. Blocks of it were used to build iconic American landmarks like the Brooklyn Bridge and the Washington Monument.

While the quarries of Vinalhaven have long since ceased operation, the ponds they left behind — such as Lawson's and Booth's Quarries — have become popular swimming holes for islanders and visitors alike. A trip to Vinalhaven during the summer comes complete with a scenic ferry or plane ride, charming scenery, and adventure on this wonderful little outpost on the Maine coast.