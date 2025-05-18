Maine's Crystal-Clear Quarry Lake Is A Hidden Island Retreat For A Perfect Swim And Sunbathing Spot
The coast of Maine offers opportunities for endless exploration, with over 3,500 miles of inlets, coves, beaches, and peninsulas. It is also home to over 2,000 islands, including Machias Seal Island, one of the only places in America to see puffins. Maine's islands are dynamic, beautiful, and full of surprises. If you're looking for a hidden island retreat with beautiful quarry lakes that are perfect for swimming and sunbathing, you need to check out Vinalhaven.
Situated in Penobscot Bay, 15 miles offshore from the small city of Rockland, Vinalhaven is a wonderfully scenic island of cottages, fishing boats, small farms, and, of course, granite quarries. Vinalhaven granite is renowned throughout the country. First cut from the earth in the early 1800s, Vinalhaven granite was of such a high quality that it became a sought-after building material. Blocks of it were used to build iconic American landmarks like the Brooklyn Bridge and the Washington Monument.
While the quarries of Vinalhaven have long since ceased operation, the ponds they left behind — such as Lawson's and Booth's Quarries — have become popular swimming holes for islanders and visitors alike. A trip to Vinalhaven during the summer comes complete with a scenic ferry or plane ride, charming scenery, and adventure on this wonderful little outpost on the Maine coast.
Lawson's and Booth's Quarries make for great swimming holes
There are numerous beaches and swimming holes around Vinalhaven worth checking out. However, only one of them has been rated one of the best swimming holes in the United States: Lawson's Quarry. The remains of a legendary granite quarry, Lawson's Quarry has been filled to the brim over the years with crystal clear spring water. It's a secluded, wonderfully peaceful spot that offers a great balance to the saltwater beaches surrounding it.
Located 1.2 miles from the Ferry Terminal, Lawson's Quarry is easy to find on foot or bicycle. It is owned by the town and free for public use. When you arrive, you'll find a place of deep blue water surrounded by pine trees. Being an old quarry, there are plenty of flat rocks surrounding the water that are fully exposed to the sun, creating a perfect setup for sunbathing. They're also excellent for jumping into the cold, crystalline water.
Another spot worth checking out is Booth's Quarry. Like Lawson's, it is owned by the town of Vinalhaven and open to the public. From there, you can also catch a short trail down to Narrows Town Park, which is right on the ocean and provides views of the breathtaking East Coast island of Mount Desert, home to Acadia National Park.
Getting to Vinalhaven, Maine
Visiting Vinalhaven is best done one of two ways. You can establish it as the home base for your Maine vacation, or plan a day trip if you're already vacationing along Maine's coast. There are a few charming inns and B&Bs on the island for an overnight getaway. If you're traveling to Vinalhaven by way of Portland — one of the best foodie destinations in America — you're looking at a 90-minute drive north on U.S. Route 1 to Rockland, then a 75-minute ferry ride across Rockland Harbor to Vinalhaven.
The Maine State Ferry Service sets sail from Rockland Harbor multiple times a day, offering transport for walk-on passengers as well as cars and bicycles. Depending on the season and the weather, the ride can be serene, providing ample views of Maine's pine-covered shore. Rates and schedules change based on the season, so be sure to check the Ferry Service website before your trip. The best time of year to visit Maine and its islands is spring to early fall.
If you're not a fan of boats, there is always the option to fly. Penobscot Island Air provides affordable chartered flights to Vinalhaven from Knox County Regional Airport. Just note that there is no public transportation on the island, but there is a local taxi service available.