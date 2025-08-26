This Underrated Utah Town Is The Perfect Gateway To National Park Adventures And Stunning Desert Scenery

Home to five of the country's national parks, Utah is a magnet for outdoor adventurers. A landscape of stunning desert scenery, many head straight to Canyonlands National Park near Moab (one of the best cities in America for solo travelers) or out west to Zion National Park, but this underrated town is a perfect gateway to several national and state park adventures. Not just a stop-through spot to fill up your tank, this location has its own hiking and ATV scenes under the backdrop of some truly stunning desert scenery. Located in Southern Utah, Hanksville is between two of Utah's most popular parks, making it a gateway to several of America's most beloved desert sites.

Hanksville is also an outdoor activities town in its own right. Outside of the state's national parks, there is still plenty of breathtaking desert landscape to take in, including the buttes and canyons that Utah is known for. Hanksville, which is fairly remote, is home to its own recreation areas, and several companies offer tours and off-road vehicle rentals. If you've ever wanted to go off-roading, the desert is the place to do it. Hanksville Tours in town offers tours via Jeep, horseback, or UTV. This is a great way to do some backroad driving if you don't have a car with off-road capabilities. Hat Rack Ranch also offers mule-drawn wagon tours of the area, where you can take in the scenery without having to look at the road. With some food and lodging options, Hanksville is a great town to crash in on a road trip or take an extra day to explore.