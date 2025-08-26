This Underrated Utah Town Is The Perfect Gateway To National Park Adventures And Stunning Desert Scenery
Home to five of the country's national parks, Utah is a magnet for outdoor adventurers. A landscape of stunning desert scenery, many head straight to Canyonlands National Park near Moab (one of the best cities in America for solo travelers) or out west to Zion National Park, but this underrated town is a perfect gateway to several national and state park adventures. Not just a stop-through spot to fill up your tank, this location has its own hiking and ATV scenes under the backdrop of some truly stunning desert scenery. Located in Southern Utah, Hanksville is between two of Utah's most popular parks, making it a gateway to several of America's most beloved desert sites.
Hanksville is also an outdoor activities town in its own right. Outside of the state's national parks, there is still plenty of breathtaking desert landscape to take in, including the buttes and canyons that Utah is known for. Hanksville, which is fairly remote, is home to its own recreation areas, and several companies offer tours and off-road vehicle rentals. If you've ever wanted to go off-roading, the desert is the place to do it. Hanksville Tours in town offers tours via Jeep, horseback, or UTV. This is a great way to do some backroad driving if you don't have a car with off-road capabilities. Hat Rack Ranch also offers mule-drawn wagon tours of the area, where you can take in the scenery without having to look at the road. With some food and lodging options, Hanksville is a great town to crash in on a road trip or take an extra day to explore.
Rest, refuel, and recharge between parks
There are several places to stay the night in Hanksville. The town is home to cabins and motels, as well as RV parks, camping spots, and Airbnbs. Muddy Creek Mining Company is essentially a cabin-only hotel with bathrooms, a small kitchenette, and covered porches. Picnic tables and grills are also on-site, so you're able to make your own meals here if you so choose. If you're just looking for a place to crash, you may just want to consider a motel. However, this option also offers a bit more flexibility and much nicer accommodations than a campground. If you need to park an RV, there are two RV parks in Hanksville: Duke's RV Park and Hanksville RV and Marine. Duke's RV Park also has showers and laundry facilities available to visitors.
There are a few options in town where you can grab a bite as well. The Wild Brunch (a food truck typically parked in the Muddy Creek Mining Company's parking lot) and Mowgli's Cafe are two options for starting your day on the go. Mowgli's Cafe just sells coffee, tea, and baked goods, but The Wild Brunch offers a full breakfast menu out of their truck, which is a great option if you're hitting the road early to get into a national park. In Hanksville, several restaurants serve lunch and dinner, including a steakhouse, burger joint, and Mexican restaurant. Bull Mountain Market and Pizzeria is also a small grocery store where you can pick up provisions for your stay.
Hanksville is a gateway to several large national parks
Hanksville is a great alternative to Moab, particularly for visiting Canyonlands, Arches, and Capitol Reef National Parks. However, be forewarned that it's a big drive from Zion. Still, if you'll be covering a lot of ground, Hanksville is another, less crowded option.
Hanksville is locatd under two hours from Canyonlands and about 90 minutes from Arches National Park. Plus, it's only a 30-minute drive to Capitol Reef National Park. Zion National Park is much farther away from Hanksville –– about four hours by car. While it doesn't make sense to make Hanksville your basecamp for every park, it's a great middle ground with easy access to some of the parks if you're planning on traveling across the state. Plus, you are somewhat close to some unique spots like Utah's vividly unique site with electric blue pools of potash.
Capitol Reef National Park is second largest (yet less visited) of Utah's Mighty 5, but it's absolutely worth making the trip since it's one of Utah's most impressive destinations. Capitol Reef also has fantastic stargazing opportunities since it is designated a International Dark Sky Park. If you are staying the night in nearby Hanksville, be sure to stay till the sun goes down. In September 2025, the annual stargazing event Heritage Star Fest will start in Capitol Reef on the 16th and main events run through the 20th. If you don't have a lot of time in Arches National Park, the Arches Scenic Drive (which spans about 18.7 miles) is a great way to see the majority of the beautiful desert landscape on your way to other Utah destinations.