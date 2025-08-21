Situated Between Canyonlands And Arches National Park Is Utah's Vividly Unique Site With Electric Blue Pools

Imagine you're on a plane, flying back home, and watching the panoramas from the window. As you approach Canyonlands National Park's barren desert and vibrant canyons, you see something glittering, like a mirage in the sand — actually, the color you're seeing is electric blue, much like Italy's Spiaggia dei Conigli with crystal clear waters. Is this real, or are you dreaming? These are the potash ponds of Utah that stand out with their eye-catching pools in the middle of the desolate landscape, a jarring anomaly against the desert ochres and earthy tones. It's not a coincidence that these ponds are situated here — their purpose is to extract potassium chloride from their surroundings. To put it simply, you won't be taking a dip in this pool — ever.

Utah's potash ponds aren't a natural phenomenon — these evaporation pools were set up by Intrepid Potash, Inc. While the fertilizer manufacturing company owns three other similar mines in the country, it's the Utah ponds that make heads turn. Basically, miners need to get to the potassium-containing salt ore, located around 3,900 feet underground. This involves extracting water from the Colorado River to penetrate that section. The water then liquefies the potash into a brine, after which it's poured into the ponds.

But if potash is red, why is the water so azure? Also not a natural occurrence — just the simple use of blue dye. Thanks to the lighter color, the water can retain more heat, which speeds up the crystallization process. When seen from above, you'll notice that the pools boast different hues of blue, sometimes yellow and orange. This shows that each pond is in a different stage of evaporation. As a result, you get to marvel at an otherworldly sight, making for the ultimate photography opportunity in the vast Utah desert.