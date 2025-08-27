Washington's Wildly Charming Destination Along Lake Chelan Is A Sunny Escape Of Wine, Casinos, And Orchards
For a sunny Washington respite filled with wine and lakeside views, you might want to look toward the north shore of America's third deepest lake, Lake Chelan. When you set sail this way, you'll find the community of Manson. The area is a beautiful, sunny escape and is known to see over 300 days of sunshine each year, with a climate that truly supports the local economy and an outdoor-focused way of life. When you visit, the background for the town has views of snow-capped peaks that rise up from the shoreline of the glacier-fed lake. This charming village has supported generations of family businesses, from farms to wine producers. Speaking of wine production, the region is the core center of the Lake Chelan American Viticultural Area, a designation from 2009 that identifies the area's great grape-growing conditions.
The valley holds more than 30 wineries, with many of them located in and around Manson. You can see estates with wineries along the Manson Scenic Loop or stop by tasting rooms in the downtown area. Not only does it produce wine, the local agriculture includes apples and other fruits that have been a staple in the Manson economy for more than a century. When you visit farms like Chelan Valley Farms and Blueberry Hills Restaurant & Farm, you'll have options of picking berries, apples, and flowers, connecting you directly with the local goodies. For a different kind of adventure, you can check out the 12 Tribes Lake Chelan Casino for gaming and events, which is run by the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation. This world-class wine destination in Washington, mixed with adventure, entertainment, and serenity makes the area a fantastic year-round hotspot to check out.
Places to go and things to do in Manson
In the Manson area, you have a plethora of activities to do. Since Washington's wine scene offers sweet main attraction energy, you'll find many places that serve up a nice vino. Wineries like Tipsy Canyon have park-like grounds for picnics and make a variety of wines. Downtown Manson has a group of tasting rooms like Vibe Cellars, which puts its attention on Italian and Bordeaux-style wines. For the gaming part of the trip, the 12 Tribes Lake Chelan Casino has 600-plus slot machines and table games. The property also has the Heat Nightclub, and the Deep Water Amphitheater for summer concerts.
If you want to dig into the area's farming roots, you can have some hands-on fun and head over to Cider Press, where you can use apples from local orchards to press your own cider. For another farm-fresh activity, Blueberry Hills Restaurant & Farm has a U-pick experience with 18 types of blueberries, and you can follow it up with a meal at their restaurant, which has an interesting blueberry mayo to go on top of your burger. When you're ready for more food, the Lake Chelan Brewery serves craft beers and a full menu in a pub setting. To get your day started, you can grab coffee at Radiance Coffee or Local Grounds Coffee Co., which are both in the main part of town. Since the area is quite stunning, the recreation is centered on the lake and nearby trails. You can go for a swim at Manson Bay Park, which is a main spot with a protected area and lifeguards on duty in the summer. For your hiking and biking fun, Echo Ridge trails has over 26 miles of trails.
Where to stay and how to get to Manson
Your choices for where to stay in the Manson area can be from modern hotels to full-service resorts. If you're looking for a property with contemporary decor and amenities, The Lodge Lake Chelan is a newer hotel with a pool, a jacuzzi, and a family-friendly game room. Another option for you is the Trouvaille Guest Inn, a modern bed-and-breakfast surrounded by beautiful orchards and vineyards, and has five guest rooms, a pool, and a firepit area. For a resort stay aimed at enjoying Lake Chelan's recreation, you can stay at Harmony Meadows Tennis Resort, which has eight tennis courts and rooms in its inn and cottages. You can also have a ski lodge-style stay at Marina's Edge that overlooks Lake Chelan. The 12 Tribes Lake Chelan Casino in Manson does not have its own hotel, but if you're traveling in an RV, it runs a park for you to park at.
When you're getting to Manson, the nearest regional airports are Lake Chelan Airport (S10) and Pangborn Memorial Airport (EAT) in Wenatchee, which is about 51 miles south of the town (nearly an hour and 10-minute drive). If you're a national or international traveler, the closest major airport is Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), which is around 193 miles west and approximately a 3.5-hour drive. A car is your key to fully enjoying the area, letting you get to Manson and see the many wineries and farms. The city of Chelan is only about 8 miles away and has more sipping options and restaurants for you to check out.