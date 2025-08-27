Situated Just Outside Vail Is A Rocky Mountain Hamlet With Boutiques, Fresh Flavors, And Scenic Trails

Ah, Vail, the Rocky Mountain resort town that locals love to hate. If, like so many other Coloradans, you find yourself lamenting the inexorable march of capitalism in these once-silent hills, consider shifting your gaze just a touch down the valley. For it's there, tucked under the glaciated summits of the Holy Cross Wilderness, that the little hamlet of Avon makes its home. It's the perfect place to escape the crowds, get a fix of Centennial State small-town charm, and slow the pace a little.

Yep, despite having the second-biggest single mountain ski field in North America just 9.5 miles down the road to the east in Vail, and the sprawling 2,000 acres of skiable terrain that is Beaver Creek on the mountain overhead, Avon remains a truly family-centered destination. It's awash with fantastic dining and boutique shopping, is a fine place to chase bargain ski lodges, and offers easy access to the world-class hiking that Colorado is so famous for. They don't call it the "Heart of the Valley" for nothing.

If all that's got you thinking that you've finally found the homey Colorado mountain town you've been searching for, then start planning. The good news is that the main Interstate 70 heading west from Denver (where there's a major international airport) will bring you straight here in a whisper over two hours. Sometimes — and this is important for you powder hounds — Interstate Highway 70 can close due to snowfall, which is when you might need to consider various alternative routes that take a little longer.