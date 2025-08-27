This Top Carry-On Luggage Pick Of 2025 Keeps Clothes Trip-Ready For Days Without Ever Unpacking

The more you travel, the closer you think you get to mastering the art of packing. But even if you follow travel expert Rick Steves' simple packing mindset of keeping it light, there always seems to be some snag: Your sweater doesn't fit, you end up having to check your carry-on, or you shove your clothes in so haphazardly that they come out completely wrinkled. You have to be especially economical if you're just sticking to a carry-on bag — avoiding checked bags is crucial advice Steves stands by. Having a carry-on designed to maximize space and minimize chaos can be a major upgrade to your packing game. Solgaard's Carry-On Closet suitcase is one that turns packing into a streamlined system, complete with built-in shelving.

The Strategist's 2025 roundup of the top carry-on luggage named the Solgaard Carry-On Closet the best for longer trips, and it also won the reader-favorite category. The suitcase is hard-sided, with wheels and a lock. But the main reason it was praised as best for longer trips is its compression compartments. The compartments keep your clothes organized, so that when you open the suitcase, you can see all your everyday essentials neatly laid out without unpacking and repacking. Because the compartmentalized "closet" has compression straps, bulkier items won't bloat the suitcase. The closet is detachable from the suitcase itself, and when removed, it extends with a strap for hanging on the suitcase's handle.