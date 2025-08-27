This Top Carry-On Luggage Pick Of 2025 Keeps Clothes Trip-Ready For Days Without Ever Unpacking
The more you travel, the closer you think you get to mastering the art of packing. But even if you follow travel expert Rick Steves' simple packing mindset of keeping it light, there always seems to be some snag: Your sweater doesn't fit, you end up having to check your carry-on, or you shove your clothes in so haphazardly that they come out completely wrinkled. You have to be especially economical if you're just sticking to a carry-on bag — avoiding checked bags is crucial advice Steves stands by. Having a carry-on designed to maximize space and minimize chaos can be a major upgrade to your packing game. Solgaard's Carry-On Closet suitcase is one that turns packing into a streamlined system, complete with built-in shelving.
A full closet in 1 carry on
The Strategist's 2025 roundup of the top carry-on luggage named the Solgaard Carry-On Closet the best for longer trips, and it also won the reader-favorite category. The suitcase is hard-sided, with wheels and a lock. But the main reason it was praised as best for longer trips is its compression compartments. The compartments keep your clothes organized, so that when you open the suitcase, you can see all your everyday essentials neatly laid out without unpacking and repacking. Because the compartmentalized "closet" has compression straps, bulkier items won't bloat the suitcase. The closet is detachable from the suitcase itself, and when removed, it extends with a strap for hanging on the suitcase's handle.
How the Solgaard Carry-On Closet stacks up in real travel
One Strategist reviewer found that the medium Solgaard carry-on, which measures 20.8 by 13.4 inches, comfortably fit three tops, a pair of jeans, a skirt, a dress, a bulky sweater, socks and underwear, sneakers, toiletries, and a hair dryer. A Reddit user who used the medium for an eight-day trip to London wrote, "It worked awesome!! ... Took me 20 mins max to pack it. Once in London, unpacking was awesome and hanging it in the hotel closet, I could easily see all the clothes, no mess."
That medium option is designed to fall within typical limits for international airlines. The larger option, at 22.4 by 14.6 inches, fits within most U.S. airlines' maximum sizes but may not work for international travel. For longer trips, or if you simply need more space, Solgaard also offers larger checked suitcases with the same built-in closet system.
In terms of cost, the Solgaard carry-ons are hardly a budget option, but they're also not the priciest. The medium costs $275 as of this writing. By contrast, the carry-on luggage that can be scored through Costco, which airline pilots swear by, runs nearly $600. Still, if you're taking a single-destination trip and pack minimally, you may not need to invest in the Solgaard suitcase just for its closet system. Another potential hitch is the added weight from the built-in organizer, which some reviewers have pointed out. Even if you fit within an airline's size limits, you still need to watch out for potential overweight fees. That said, the organizer is removable, so you can travel without it if those extra ounces matter.