What Should You Do If Your Passport Gets Damaged?

Although problems with your passport while traveling seem like they should be easy enough to avoid, mistakes with the documents cause families to miss flights all the time. Some parents have missed the expiration date of their child's passport (which needs to be renewed every five years, as opposed to 10). Others have even had their dog eat their passport, resulting in a scramble to the nearest office and last-minute flight changes. And if you're wondering whether you can fly with even just a small tear in your passport, the answer likely rests with the customs agent at the border. Maybe some beer leaked onto the back pages after you pulled it out for an ID check at a rowdy bar — should you replace your passport then?

The U.S. Department of State (DOS) says that the only kind of acceptable "damage" to a passport that is permissible is "normal 'wear and tear,'" which it defines as "the bend of a passport after being carried in your back pocket" or "fanning of the visa pages after lots of opening and closing." Anything more severe requires that you apply for a new one. Their non-exhaustive list of damage that requires a passport replacement includes water damage, a significant tear, unofficial markings on the data page, missing visa pages, or a hole punch. Other possibilities include a loose or missing cover and a malfunctioning Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip.

It's important not to attempt any DIY fixes since any alteration invalidates the document legally. Instead, take steps to replace it as soon as any damage occurs. If you're traveling soon or are overseas when the damage occurs, you can expedite this service; here's how (plus, some ideas for how to avoid repeating the experience).