California's Least Populated County Has Hot Springs, Rugged Western Charm, And More Campgrounds Than Towns

Nestled up against the border of Nevada, Alpine County is California's least populous county, with only around 1,200 people calling it home. The county's seat, Markleeville, has a population of about 150, and overall, the county consists of far more campgrounds than civilization. Travelers looking for adventure will certainly find plenty to do, from cross-country skiing to dips in local hot springs and intrepid hikes, but those seeking hot food and small-town charm will also certainly find that — if you know where to look. Ultimately, Alpine County is the perfect destination for travelers looking for an off-the-beaten-path adventure through some authentic American wilderness.

Originally inhabited by the Washoe People, a Native American tribe, Alpine County was first explored by colonists drawn by the allure of silver in the mid-1800s, and by around 1864, the area's population had soared to 11,000. Most settlers ended up finding more gold and silver in nearby towns, though, turning the area they had developed into a ghost town. However, in 1861, Jacob Markley established the town of Markleeville as a toll station for travelers passing through, and though a dispute with an investment partner led to his death in 1863, Markleeville soon became the seat of Alpine County. The town experienced a minor economic revival thanks to the construction of several ski resorts in the 1960s, and today, it remains a jumping-off point for those looking to ski, explore the wild peaks and charming towns hidden in the Sierra Nevadas, or simply see a very different side of the Golden State.