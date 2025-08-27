A TSA Agent Shared The One Thing Tourists Should Avoid Ever Taking Off For Airport Security

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've been on a plane, you've likely done the "dance of TSA security." While shuffling through the line with your carry-on bag and personal item, you juggle your ID and boarding pass, remove your baggie of 3.4-ounce liquids and laptop to put in the bin, empty your pockets, and take off your belt, jacket, and shoes (something that is luckily being phased out by TSA). However, there is one thing that a TSA agent says you should avoid ever taking off for airport security. In 2025, Lisa Farbstein, a TSA spokesperson, told Travel + Leisure that you shouldn't remove small jewelry before going into the body scanner. "Never remove your rings," she urged. "Too many people leave their rings behind in a bin."

First, most small jewelry isn't going to be an issue at all with the scanner. You may sail through without being stopped for a secondary screening with a wand or pat down. Second, spending extra time fiddling with the clasp on your necklace, or trying to get off a ring that is a bit too tight, is going to make the entire line slower. If you've ever been late for a flight, you know how important that is. In addition, the Transportation Security Authority's own website says to "remove bulky jewelry" when going through security, but not all jewelry. If you're wearing a chunky necklace or bracelet that could set off the body scanner, put it and any other valuables inside your carry-on bag — putting them in the bin makes it too easy for someone to just swipe them when you're otherwise occupied.