Hidden On Long Island's Gold Coast Is An NYC Suburb With Nearby Beaches And Sweet Small-Town Charms

Anyone looking for a quieter escape from New York City can easily head east to Long Island and find slower-paced towns with cozy beaches and scenic harbors. Long Island's north coast, known as its Gold Coast, is famed for being the retreat of the New York aristocracy, characterized by Gilded Age mansions, lavish gardens, and waterfront views. It's home to such sumptuous gems as the Oheka Castle, a mansion getaway that's like a mini palace of Versailles. The town of Centerport along the Gold Coast has a touch of this glamor with a small beach village sensibility.

Centerport is laid out across a peninsula and neighborhood curving around the Centerport Harbor, marked by rolling wooded hills that slope into small, sandy beaches. It's bordered on the east by Northport, a family-friendly town that's an uncrowded alternative to the Hamptons. The Little Neck peninsula of Centerport is crowned by the sweeping Vanderbilt Mansion, now a museum and planetarium with a few odd trophies of Vanderbilt's eccentrically genteel taste. Before Centerport was a Gilded Age getaway, though, it was a humble hamlet mainly inhabited by farmers and baymen, given the name Little Cow Harbor. You can still see a few old structures around the town, some dating back as far as the early 1700s.